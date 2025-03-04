2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jacob Young Profile, Preview, Predictions
Jacob Young is a manageable piece to a fantasy team if bought at the right price. He has speed to burn, but minimal value in home runs and RBIs.
OF – Jacob Young, WAS (ADP – 289.3)
The Florida Gators gave Young his best starting opportunity in 2021, leading to a .315 batting average with 56 runs, five home runs, 41 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases over 254 at-bats. He only had 26 steals (30 attempts) in college.
His speed tool (105-for-119 over 1,013 at-bats) blossomed over his four seasons in the minors while handling himself well at the plate (strikeout rate – 14.6 and walk rate – 9.7). Young had a progression year in 2023 over three levels of the minors (High A, AA, and AAA – .305/60/6/58/39 over 433 at-bats), earning him a call-up to Washington (.252 over 107 at-bats with nine runs, no home runs, 12 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases).
The Nationals gave him three games at AAA (3-for-14 with a run) in 2024 before his call-up to replace the injured Victor Robles on their roster. Young’s bat emerged over the final 10 days in April (12-for-29 with 10 runs, five RBIs, and six steals), setting the stage for Washington to move on from Robles. Over the last five months of the season, he made 123 starts over his 128 appearances (.247/59/3/29/21 over 401 at-bats).
His strikeout rate (19.6) beat the league average while coming up short of his previous resume in walks (5.8%). The Nationals gave Young the majority of his at-bats (338) in the ninth slot of their batting order. He had weakness in his exit velocity (85.8 mph) and hard-hit rate (28.9) while having a high groundball swing path (52.6%).
Fantasy Outlook: A rabbit base stealer can offer an edge to fantasy teams if he runs when in their lineup and his light-hitter power doesn’t crush their team structure in home runs and RBIs. In addition, he must be priced fairly on drafts. There is something to be said about having a base stealer in waiting on the bench in the high-stakes market.
Young looks poised to earn the bulk of at-bats for Washington in centerfield this season. He offers impact speed that should translate into a top-5 player in stolen bases this year if given 500+ at-bats. Even with two elite power-only batters on a roster, Young’s lack of home runs and RBIs will eat away at that edge over a long baseball season. If the shoe fits and is priced right, this gump investment may return a winning piece to a fantasy team if timed properly.
