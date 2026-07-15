Fantasy Baseball Impact: 2 Potential Trade Landing Spots for Freddy Peralta

The 2026 MLB season has been unkind to starting pitcher for the New York Mets, Freddy Peralata. In his first season in New York, after spending his first eight seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, Peralata is currently on pace to put forth the worst statistical season of his career, with a career-high 4.66 ERA.

With New York struggling with an overall record of 40-57, and their playoff hopes being slim to none, they could certainly decide to deal Peralata away before the MLB trade deadline on August 3. There have been rumors of that being a possibility. Here are two teams that would make sense for Perlata to get dealt to

Chicago White Sox

Jul 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Noah Schultz (22) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From ending the 2025 season with an overall record of 60-101 to now being at the top of the standings in the American League Central Division, the Chicago White Sox have been one of the best stories in the MLB this season. While the White Sox over the past few seasons have been a team trading away assets that do not fit their timeline for future draft capital and young prospects at the trade deadline, they can now flip roles and be the buyers of current talent to help bolster the level of their team. One area they need help with is their pitching department.

The White Sox only have two pitchers with a sub-4.00 ERA. While Peralata has a higher ERA, he is someone who is worth taking a chance on. Just last season, he had the best statistical season of his career. He had a 2.70 ERA.

Atlanta Braves

Jun 21, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Truist Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Braves are also a team that should take a chance on Peralta. They have had some continued struggles from one of their starting pitchers and a couple of injuries as well to players in their starting rotation.

Bryce Elder has continued to be a below-average starter for Atlanta. In his first two seasons of the MLB, he was solid, posting a 3.17 ERA in his rookie season in 2022 and a 3.81 ERA in 2023. Since then, he has had an ERA above 4.00 in his past three seasons. This season, he currently has a 4.12 ERA, and his form is headed in the wrong direction. In three of his past four starts, he has allowed five or more runs, and in three of these starts, he only pitched four innings.

The Braves also have two starters currently injured, Martin Perez and AJ Smith-Shawver. Perez is on the 15-day injured listed and Smith-Shawver is on the 60-day injured list. Smith-Shawver on the season has a 3-2 win and loss record and a 3.86 ERA. Perez has a 6-6 win-loss record and a 3.54 ERA.

With the Braves holding a slim first-place lead in the National League East Division, they need all the help they can get now, and need to improve pitching-wise if they have any chance of making a deep postseason run.

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