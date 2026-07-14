Iowa Infielder Kooper Schulte Selected by New York Mets in 2026 MLB Draft

Iowa Hawkeyes' infielder Kooper Schulte was drafted by the New York Mets in the 20th round with the No. 600 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Schulte batted .274 this past season and started in all 56 games for Iowa. In addition, he posted an .840 OPS and led the team with nine home runs and 18 doubles.



The New London, Iowa native and shortstop had a career day against Wisconsin-Platteville on Feb. 17, 2026, where he logged five hits with a triple, three doubles, and 10 total bases.



Schulte would be selected by the Mets following him driving in 64 runs and having a .451 slugging percentage in his Hawkeye career.

Teammate and fellow shortstop Gable Mitchell was also drafted in the 2026 MLB Draft, going to the Toronto Blue Jays with the No. 193 overall pick.

Schulte would become the 39th Hawkeye drafted under head coach Rick Heller in Iowa history since he became HC in 2024. Schulte also marks the fourth Iowa player in program history to be drafted by the Mets.

Iowa's Kooper Schult Selected No. 600 overall in 2026 MLB Draft

The Mets will next see action against at the Philadelphia Phillies on July 16, with the Mets (40-57) coming off a 3-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

As recently announced via the 2027 Big Ten Conference schedule in late June, Iowa will be hosting USC, Penn State, Northwestern and Rutgers at Duane Banks Field while being on the road for play against UCLA Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State and Michigan.

It was also unveiled that Iowa will be competing in the 2027 Live Like Lou Las Vegas College Baseball Classic at Las Vegas Field — facing off against Arizona State, LSU and Oregon State from March 5-7 in the three-day tournament.

Iowa infielder Kooper Schulte (9) bats against Bradley April 16, 2025 at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Back to Schulte — in 2025 he would make 47 appearances with 31 starts for the Hawkeyes in addition to batting .268 with 33 hits in 123 at bats, including six doubles and three home runs. He also scored 21 runs.

Prior to play at Iowa, Schulte also saw time with Southeastern CC and Central Arizona CC. Becuase of his efforts he would advance to the NJCAA DII College World Series in addition to being named a First Team All-Region 11 selection.

Schulte's selection by the Mets comes after helping the Hawkeyes this season to a 33-23 overall record and advancing to the Big Ten Tournament for the 11th straight year.