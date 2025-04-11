Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Freddie Freeman Returns
Several key fantasy baseball bats are nearing returns from injury, offering potential boosts to lineups in the coming week. Notable names like Francisco Alvarez, Freddie Freeman, and Zack Neto are trending upward in their recovery timelines, while others like Tyler Stephenson and Jeff McNeil are progressing toward rehab assignments.
C Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets
The Mets started Alvarez’s rehab assignment at A-ball on Wednesday night. He went 1-for-3 with a strikeout while playing five innings. New York didn’t have him in the starting lineup at the same level the following night. He looks to be on a path to return to the majors at the end of next week.
C Tyler Stephenson, Cincinnati Reds
An MRI on Stephenson’s oblique appeared optimistic early in the week, suggesting he’ll increase his baseball activity before starting a rehab assignment.
1B Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles expects Freeman to be activated from the injury list on Friday.
2B Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers
The Tigers have been without Torres for 13 days with an oblique issue. He’s been hitting this week, putting him on track to be activated on Friday.
2B Jeff McNeil, New York Mets
The Mets expect McNeil to start a rehab assignment this weekend. He’s been out all year with an oblique issue.
SS Zack Neto, Los Angeles Angels
Based on his play over his last three rehab starts at AAA (5-for-9 with seven runs, two home runs, four RBIs, and one stolen base), Neto looks poised to return to the Angels’ starting lineup. He should be rostered in all formats.
More Fantasy Baseball News:
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Kyren Paris Taking The League By Storm
Reds Promote Noelvi Marte Amid Matt McLain Injury: Fantasy Baseball Impact
Fantasy Baseball: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Lands Record $500M Deal