Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Freddie Freeman Returns

Several key fantasy baseball bats are nearing returns from injury, offering potential boosts to lineups in the coming week.

Shawn Childs

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a home run during the 1st inning against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a home run during the 1st inning against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

Several key fantasy baseball bats are nearing returns from injury, offering potential boosts to lineups in the coming week. Notable names like Francisco Alvarez, Freddie Freeman, and Zack Neto are trending upward in their recovery timelines, while others like Tyler Stephenson and Jeff McNeil are progressing toward rehab assignments.

C Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets

The Mets started Alvarez’s rehab assignment at A-ball on Wednesday night. He went 1-for-3 with a strikeout while playing five innings. New York didn’t have him in the starting lineup at the same level the following night. He looks to be on a path to return to the majors at the end of next week.

C Tyler Stephenson, Cincinnati Reds

An MRI on Stephenson’s oblique appeared optimistic early in the week, suggesting he’ll increase his baseball activity before starting a rehab assignment.

1B Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles expects Freeman to be activated from the injury list on Friday.

2B Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers

The Tigers have been without Torres for 13 days with an oblique issue. He’s been hitting this week, putting him on track to be activated on Friday.

2B Jeff McNeil, New York Mets

The Mets expect McNeil to start a rehab assignment this weekend. He’s been out all year with an oblique issue.

SS Zack Neto, Los Angeles Angels

Based on his play over his last three rehab starts at AAA (5-for-9 with seven runs, two home runs, four RBIs, and one stolen base), Neto looks poised to return to the Angels’ starting lineup. He should be rostered in all formats.

More Fantasy Baseball News:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Kyren Paris Taking The League By Storm

Reds Promote Noelvi Marte Amid Matt McLain Injury: Fantasy Baseball Impact

Fantasy Baseball: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Lands Record $500M Deal

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB