Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Kyren Paris Taking The League By Storm
In the ever-evolving landscape of fantasy baseball, timing waiver wire acquisitions with breakout performance windows can often be the difference between competing for a championship and winning one. Few waiver wire gems exemplify that more compellingly than the Angels’ Kyren Paris, a 23-year-old middle infielder currently showcasing an offensive surge that demands attention from fantasy managers across all formats.
With Zach Neto sidelined, Paris has showcased a refined approach at the plate, compiling a stellar .440 batting average on 11 hits in just 25 at-bats. His production extends beyond mere contact as his plate discipline has also been impressive. Paris owns a ridiculous .533 OBP and 1.653 OPS. That level of success suggests a player not just swinging a hot bat, but a guy who is seeing the ball exceptionally well right now, commanding the zone much better than someone you would expect with his limited experience.
What truly elevates Paris’ fantasy appeal is his categorical versatility. He has smashed five homers and has produced four stolen bases, signaling a coveted combination of power and speed. Add in eight RBIs and 11 runs scored, and you're looking at a player currently impacting every scoring category relevant in standard roto and points leagues.
Paris has done the majority of this damage while batting in the lower third of the lineup — predominantly seventh — which traditionally caps run-production potential. However, if he continues to dominate, it’s hard to imagine him not moving up in the Angels’ batting order. After delivering a whopping four home runs in his last three contests, the youngster could slide up in the order, providing more opportunities for counting stats.
Paris should already be rostered in deeper mixed leagues and all dynasty formats. However, with the injured Neto starting his minor league assignment this week, Paris only has a little bit of time to continue to make the case for more opportunities. Once Neto returns, infield opportunities may be difficult to come by but if the kid continues at this torrid pace, the Angels won’t be able to take him out of the lineup. Fortunately, he has the positional versatility to play outfield if needed.
Paris has never seen this type of success before and the sample size isn’t all that big. Nonetheless, if he’s still available on the waiver wire, scoop him up immediately and ride the hot hand.
