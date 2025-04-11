Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Strider, Giolito, Suarez Near MLB Returns
Several high-impact starting pitchers are nearing returns from injury or ramping up their rehab assignments, creating potential shakeups across MLB rotations. Names like Spencer Strider, Lucas Giolito, and Ranger Suarez are close to rejoining their teams, while others like George Kirby and Grayson Rodriguez remain a few steps away from activation.
SP Ranger Saurez, Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies started Saurez's road back to the majors by pitching a Low-A on Thursday. He pitched three shutout innings with one hit and four strikeouts. He threw 33 pitches, putting a couple of games away from the majors if Saurez doesn’t have a setback.
SP Lucas Giolito, Boston Red Sox
Two games into his rehab process at AAA, Giolito gave up one run, four hits, four walks, and five strikeouts over 5.2 innings. His last outing came on April 9th, when he threw 64 pitches. He looks to be one outing away from returning to Boston while replacing Sean Newcomb in the starting rotation.
SP Lance McCullers, Houston Astros
In his second rehab start at AAA, McCullers struggled to get past the second inning (two runs, seven baserunners, and a home run over 1.2 innings with one strikeout). On the positive side, he threw 50 pitches, putting him two possible minor league starts from returning to the Astros’ starting rotation.
SP Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers
The Landon Knack (five runs, eight baserunners, one home run, and two strikeouts over 2.1 innings) and Justin Wrobleski (eight runs, 11 baserunners, two home runs, and four strikeouts over five innings) struggles over the past week puts pressure on the Dodgers to finds another arm to replace the loss of Blake Snell. Gonsolin looks sharp in his last rehab outing (no runs, two baserunners, and seven strikeouts over 3.1 innings) on April 9th. He threw 46 pitches, so LA may only call him up to pitch in a bullpen game next week. Bobby Miller is another option, but he walked six batters over five innings in his last outing.
SP Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves
On Thursday night, Strider made his third rehab start at AAA, and his results (one run over 5.1 innings with 13 strikeouts) were impressive. He upped his pitch count to 90 pitches. The Braves will have him in their starting rotation next week.
SP Grayson Rodriguez, Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles hope to send Rodriguez on a rehab assignment in the next week or so after throwing multiple bullpen sessions in early April.
SP Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins
After two rehab appearances (two runs, nine hits, no walks, and 10 strikeouts over seven innings), Cabrera is on the doorstep of returning to the Marlins starting rotation.
SP Tobias Myers, Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers need starting pitchers in the worst way after suffering multiple issues to open 2025. Myers tossed 3.1 shutout innings at AAA on April 8th, allowing two hits, two walks, and two strikeouts. He threw 45 pitches, which is about two starts away from pitching five innings.
SP Clark Schmidt, New York Yankees
In his first rehab start, Schmidt didn’t allow a run over 3.1 innings with one run, one walk, and seven strikeouts. He threw 61 pitches, pointing to being back in the Yankees’ starting rotation next week.
SP George Kirby, Seattle Mariners
After tossing a bullpen session last weekend, Kirby looked poised to up his intensity this week. If all goes well, he looks positioned to begin a rehab assignment in a week or so. The Mariners hope to have him back in their starting rotation in early May.
