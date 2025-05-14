Fantasy Baseball: Logan Henderson Shines In MLB Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers found a hidden pitching gem when they drafted Logan Henderson in the fourth round of the 2021 June MLB Amateur Draft. Over his first 44 starts in the minors, he went 11-10 with a 3.06 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 233 strikeouts over 173.2 innings.
His early success was driven by a high-volume fastball that sat in the low to mid-90s. Henderson showcased elite command while offering a winning changeup.
He expanded his arsenal this year by adding a curveball and continued to work on his cutter, but both offerings have had below league-average success so far in 2025 between AAA and the majors. In his graded games at Brooks Baseball, batters have struggled to hit his four-seamer (.167 BAA) and changeup (.183 BAA).
Henderson opened up this year with a poor showing at AAA on March 29th (five runs, six hits, one home run, three walks, and eight strikeouts over four innings). Over his subsequent six appearances, he allowed one run or fewer in each matchup, leading to a combined 32.0 innings with a 1.13 ERA, 0.750 WHIP, and 43 strikeouts while delivering six wins.
In his major league debut on April 20th, Henderson gave up a solo home run, two other hits, a walk, and nine strikeouts over six innings. His fastball (92.6 mph) wasn’t an edge in velocity, but he threw it 54.2% of the time while also relying on his plus changeup (39.8% usage). Henderson only threw two curveballs and three cutters. His nine strikeouts came via his four-seamer (5) and changeup (4).
The Brewers have Henderson slated to face the Guardians on the road on Wednesday (5/14). With success, he should stay in the rotation at the expense of Quinn Priester (no wins over his last five starts while allowing 16 runs, 24 hits, three home runs, and 16 walks over 23.1 innings with 15 strikeouts).
Brandon Woodruff was removed from his last rehab start at AAA with an ankle issue. He was expected to replace Tobias Myers in the Brewers' starting rotation, but his arrival in Milwaukee has been pushed back, inviting another window for Henderson to stay in the majors.
Henderson fits the daily streamer mold while being a long-term buy-and-hold in all fantasy formats.
