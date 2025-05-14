Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Logan Henderson Shines In MLB Debut

After a dominant minor league stretch and a stellar MLB debut, Logan Henderson is making a strong case to stay in the Brewers' rotation and is emerging as a must-watch fantasy baseball asset.

Shawn Childs

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) pitches during the second inning against the Athletics in his MLB debut at American Family Field.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) pitches during the second inning against the Athletics in his MLB debut at American Family Field. / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers found a hidden pitching gem when they drafted Logan Henderson in the fourth round of the 2021 June MLB Amateur Draft. Over his first 44 starts in the minors, he went 11-10 with a 3.06 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 233 strikeouts over 173.2 innings. 

His early success was driven by a high-volume fastball that sat in the low to mid-90s. Henderson showcased elite command while offering a winning changeup. 

He expanded his arsenal this year by adding a curveball and continued to work on his cutter, but both offerings have had below league-average success so far in 2025 between AAA and the majors. In his graded games at Brooks Baseball, batters have struggled to hit his four-seamer (.167 BAA) and changeup (.183 BAA).

Henderson opened up this year with a poor showing at AAA on March 29th (five runs, six hits, one home run, three walks, and eight strikeouts over four innings). Over his subsequent six appearances, he allowed one run or fewer in each matchup, leading to a combined 32.0 innings with a 1.13 ERA, 0.750 WHIP, and 43 strikeouts while delivering six wins. 

In his major league debut on April 20th, Henderson gave up a solo home run, two other hits, a walk, and nine strikeouts over six innings. His fastball (92.6 mph) wasn’t an edge in velocity, but he threw it 54.2% of the time while also relying on his plus changeup (39.8% usage). Henderson only threw two curveballs and three cutters. His nine strikeouts came via his four-seamer (5) and changeup (4).

The Brewers have Henderson slated to face the Guardians on the road on Wednesday (5/14). With success, he should stay in the rotation at the expense of Quinn Priester (no wins over his last five starts while allowing 16 runs, 24 hits, three home runs, and 16 walks over 23.1 innings with 15 strikeouts). 

Brandon Woodruff was removed from his last rehab start at AAA with an ankle issue. He was expected to replace Tobias Myers in the Brewers' starting rotation, but his arrival in Milwaukee has been pushed back, inviting another window for Henderson to stay in the majors. 

Henderson fits the daily streamer mold while being a long-term buy-and-hold in all fantasy formats. 

More Fantasy Baseball News:

Pete Rose Reinstated, MLB Lifts Lifetime Ban

Aaron Judge's Scorching Start Sparks Comparisons To Historic MLB Seasons

Diamondbacks Stud Jordan Lawlar Promoted To Majors: Fantasy Baseball Impact

Atlanta Braves Slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. Begins Rehab Rehab Assignment, Eyes Mid-May Return

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB