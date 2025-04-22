Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Jordan Lawlar, Andrew Painter Turning Heads

Jordan Lawlar’s red-hot bat at AAA is putting serious pressure on the Diamondbacks to call him up, while Andrew Painter continues his promising return from injury with eyes on a midseason debut for the Phillies.

Shawn Childs

Arizona Diamondbacks Jordan Lawlar receives high-fives in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Tyler Alexander in the second inning of a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Feb. 26, 2025.
Arizona Diamondbacks Jordan Lawlar receives high-fives in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Tyler Alexander in the second inning of a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Feb. 26, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks

The success of Lawlar’s bat at AAA over his last 19 games almost forces the Diamondbacks to call him up. Over this span, he hit .355 over 76 at-bats with 20 runs, five home runs, 20 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. His play has been even better over his last eight starts (14-for-31 with nine runs, four home runs, 11 RBIs, and four steals) while having six walks and six strikeouts.

The Diamondbacks sent Jake McCarthy back to AAA on Monday after a horrific start to the season (3-for-41 with two runs, three RBIs, and one steal). On the positive side, he only had six strikeouts. Another franchise looking for outfield help should try to acquire McCarthy.

The best path for Lawlar to start this season in the majors would be for Arizona to shift Eugenio Suarez to DH. His glove (three errors) has been below par out of the gate. 

Ketel Marte has been out of action since April 4th, but he did take batting practice last week. There haven’t been any setback updates, suggesting a rehab assignment is far off.

Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Phillies

It’s time to pay more attention to the progress of Painter. He made his first appearance at A-Ball on April 11th (two runs, three baserunners, and three strikeouts over 1.1 innings), followed up with an excellent outing (three shutout innings with three hits, no walks, and four strikeouts) last Friday. He threw 49 pitches (71.4% for strikes).

Philadelphia expects to make the postseason this year, allowing them to play the long game with Painter's right arm. The goal is to have him major league-ready sometime in June. In 2022, Painter pitched 103.2 innings across three levels of minor league baseball, leading to a 1.56 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 155 strikeouts.

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

