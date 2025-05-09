Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Jordan Lawlar Highlights Top Infielders
Several rising prospects across multiple positions are making waves as the minor league season progresses. From catcher Kyle Teel to rising infielders Bryce Eldridge and Jordan Lawlar, fantasy managers should keep these names on their radar, especially in dynasty baseball formats.
Catchers Prospects
Kyle Teel, Chicago White Sox
Teel’s bat has been much improved over his last 13 games at AAA. He went 16-for-53 with 10 runs, two home runs, 10 RBIs, and three stolen bases. Over the past two seasons, between AA and AAA, Teel hit .281 over 545 at-bats with 107 runs, 17 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 16 steals, painting an intriguing catching prospect once the White Sox called him up.
Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers
After success in 2024 at AA and AAA (.272/69/26/84/2 over 415 at-bats), Rushing failed to make the Dodgers out of spring training. He found his stroke at AAA over his last 37 at-bats, leading to a .405 batting average with nine runs, two home runs, six RBIs, and one stolen base while taking more walks (9) than strikeouts (7).
Austin Barnes (9-for-40 with four runs, two RBIs, and 13 strikeouts) continues to be a liability at the plate, suggesting that Rushing should have at least a backup role in the majors soon.’
First Basemen Prospects
Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals
Over his last eight starts, Caglianone is trying his best to get a promotion to at least AAA. He has 12 hits over his previous 26 at-bats with seven runs, four home runs, and nine RBIs, which is below his batting average (.431) over his last 58 at-bats (13/5/17/1). The Royals have played him at 1B (21) and OF (4) this season.
Bryce Eldridge, San Francisco Giants
After missing the start of AA with a left wrist injury, Eldridge returned to action on April 22nd. He has 12 hits over his last 36 at-bats with five runs and four RBIs. His success over four levels of minor league baseball (.289/76/23/91/6 over 447 at-bats) paints him as the future first baseman of San Francisco. Once his power emerges, the Giants will bump him to AAA.
Second Basemen Prospects
Cooper Kinney, Tampa Bay Rays
In his fourth season with the Rays at AA, Kinney has upped his success at the plate. He has 32 hits over his last 92 at-bats with 17 runs, seven home runs, and 18 RBIs. Tampa drafted him in the first round (34th) in 2021. Kinney is trending toward a promotion to AAA.
Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks
Lawlar has an impressive run over 27 games (.409/34/6/30/12 over 110 at-bats), but he only has one hit over his last 18 at-bats with no production and five strikeouts. His bat is major league-ready while waiting for an opportunity to open up.
Third Basemen Prospects
LuJames Groover, Arizona Diamondbacks
Over his first 24 games at AA, Groover has 29 hits over 95 at-bats (.305) with 15 runs, six home runs, and 13 RBIs. He only had 91 games of experience over his first two seasons in the minors (.284/51/11/52/5 over 335 at-bats). His approach (38 walks and 45 strikeouts) graded well.
Otto Kemp, Philadelphia Phillies
Kemp has a hit or more in 12 of his last 13 starts at AAA, leading to a .421 batting average over 57 at-bats with 14 runs, four home runs, 20 RBIs, and three steals. He has 10 home runs on the year with 36 RBIs over 137 at-bats. Last season, Kemp had success over four levels in the minors (.279/83/16/65/21 over 455 at-bats).
Shortstops Prospects
Ryan Ritter, Colorado Rockies
After more downs than ups over his first 27 games at AAA (.216 over 102 at-bats with 17 runs, four home runs, 12 RBIs, and two steals), Ritter has a four-game hitting streak (5-for-16 with six runs, three home runs, and four RBIs). He has a home run in three consecutive matchups. His bat showed the most promise in 2023 (.281/90/24/84/19 over 441 at-bats).
Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox
Mayer continues to be one of the top shortstop prospects in baseball. Over his 30 games at AAA, he’s hitting .273 with 21 runs, seven home runs, 35 RBIs, and one stolen base over 121 at-bats. Mayer has 22-for-64 over his last 64 at-bats (.344) with 13 runs, five home runs, and 25 RBIs. His minor resume showed more speed (38 stolen bases) over 866 at-bats from 2022 to 2024.
