Jordan Lawlar’s MLB Arrival Looms: Fantasy Baseball Impact
The full court major league press of Jordan Lawlar’s bat slowed down in his last three games (1-for-13 with no production and two strikeouts). Over 27 games from March 30th to May 2nd, he went 45-for-110 (.409) with 34 runs, six home runs, 30 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases.
His walk rate (11.3) is favorable this year, with about a league-average strikeout rate (21.3). The Diamondbacks played him at second base (15), shortstop (6), and third base (8) at AAA to help his ability to get into the lineup in Arizona.
Over his 262 games in the minors since 2021, Lawlar hit .301 over 1,026 at-bats with 241 runs, 44 home runs, 180 RBIs, and 94 steals, painting him as a 20/40 player if his stats were repeated in the majors.
His exit velocity (89.0 mph) and hard-hit rate (41.4) this year at AAA are less impressive than his success.
Geraldo Perdomo has been a special player for the Diamondbacks at shortstop. His approach (26 walks and 18 strikeouts) has been the best of his career at any level, giving him top-of-the-order potential, and Arizona has pushed him up in their lineup after the injury to Ketel Marte.
Perdomo has been an excellent waiver wire addition to fantasy teams in 2025. Over his first 126 at-bats, he’s hitting .286 with 19 runs, five home runs, 30 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. Based on his success, Lawlar has a minimal chance of seeing time at shortstop with Arizona with an injury.
Marte returned from the injured list on May 2nd, but his bat has yet to fire in 2025 (11-for-41 with seven runs and one RBI). His contract ($116.5 million for six years) and a great 2024 season (.292/93/36/95/7 over 504 at-bats) block Lawlar from a starting job at second base.
The best move for the Diamondbacks would be to slide Eugenio Suarez to DH, and start their rising star at third base. Over his first 129 at-bats, Suarez salvaged his starting job with some big home run days. He opened the year with five home runs over five games and smashed four homers against the Braves on April 26th. Despite his success, Suarez has hit .189 over his last 111 at-bats with 14 runs, five home runs, and 12 RBIs while posting a high strikeout rate (28.0).
Lawlar looks major league ready, and his ticket to the Diamondbacks should happen by the end of the month, with or without an injury to an Arizona starting infielder.
