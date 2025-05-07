Fantasy Sports

Nick Kurtz’s Fantasy Baseball Stock Wavers Amid Early Strikeout Struggles

After a blazing AAA debut, Kurtz’s early MLB struggles have fantasy managers questioning his readiness—despite elite power metrics and glimpses of breakout potential.

Shawn Childs

Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) takes off his helmet after a play against the Texas Rangers in the second inning at Sutter Health Park.
Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) takes off his helmet after a play against the Texas Rangers in the second inning at Sutter Health Park. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
After a great start to his AAA career (.321 over 84 at-bats with 18 runs, seven home runs, and 24 RBIs), the fantasy market fought for Kurtz when the Athletics called him up in late April. Thirteen games later, the same investors wonder if Kurtz is the deal in 2025.

His strikeout rate (38.8) is well above his brief minor league career (24.7 – 27.1 at AAA), leading to empty production (three runs and five RBIs) over his first 42 at-bats in the majors. On the positive side, Kurtz has a high contact batting average (.478) while delivering a hit or more in nine of his last 11 starts. 

He has yet to record a major league hit vs. a left-handed pitcher (0-for-4 with two RBIs and strikeouts). At AAA this season, Kurtz had eight hits over 31 at-bats against lefties with a home run, six RBIs, and 13 strikeouts. 

In the minors in 2025, his exit velocity (95.1 mph) and hard-hit rate (57.4) were elite. Kurtz has a home run-inducing launch angle (17.8) with the Athletics, with a better exit velocity (93.6 mph) than hard-hit rate (40.0). 

Over the next 10 games, Kurtz plays four matchups at home against Seattle (1) and the Yankees (3), followed by six games on the road (LAD and SF). He’ll face only one left-handed starting pitcher (Carlos Rodon). 

His bat has a high ceiling in power, but his approach out of the gate suggests some batting average risk until he makes more contact. Patience is required with Kurtz as his swing has event upside, meaning multiple home runs in a day with significant RBI outputs. This afternoon, he may “Woo” his supporter with a surprising game. 

