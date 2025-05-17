Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Roman Anthony, Colby Thomas Headline Top Outfielders

Roman Anthony remains the crown jewel outfield prospect at AAA, and Colby Thomas is trying his best to get a chance with the Athletics.

Shawn Childs

Several outfield prospects are heating up in the minors, positioning themselves for potential promotions as their major league teams face injuries or underperformance. With a mix of power, speed, and advanced approaches at the plate, these players are drawing closer to making fantasy-relevant impacts.

Outfielders

Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox

The last home run by Anthony came on April 24th. He’s riding a six-game hitting streak (8-for-23 with three runs and no RBIs) while taking four walks with six strikeouts. His season stats (.304/27/5/17/3 over 138 at-bats), putting him on pace to deliver 108 runs, 20 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases with 550 at-bats. His approach (30 walks and 35 strikeouts) remains a winning asset.

Eloy Jimenez, Tampa Bay Rays

Most of the fantasy market remains well off the scent of Jimenez. He comes into Friday night with a 10-game hitting streak (15-for-43 with three runs, one home run, 11 RBIs) while striking out only six times. His counting stats (11 runs, two home runs, and 26 RBIs) over 138 at-bats won’t excite, and Jimenez has a league-average batting average (.268). Any fantasy interest in him starts with more power.

Colby Thomas, Athletics

Whiffs (48 over 163 at-bats – 26.5%) remain a weakness in Thomas’s AAA profile, but his production (.313/35/10/34/2) screams major-league opportunity. He has a five-game hitting streak (10-for-23 with eight runs, three home runs, and eight RBIs), with some improvement in his approach (three walks and six strikeouts).

Dominic Canzone, Seattle Mariners

Last year, Canzone drew some flier interest in deep formats, but his bat was overmatched (.196/20/9/23 over 168 at-bats) with the Mariners. He’s riding a 14-game hitting streak (21-for-56 with 12 runs, seven home runs, and 21 RBIs) at AAA, suggesting another chance in Seattle.

Carson McCusker, Minnesota Twins

McCusker played at a high level over the past month at AAA, leading to a .388 batting average over 17 runs, eight home runs, 32 RBIs, and two stolen bases over 98 at-bats. Over his last 159 games between AA and AAA, he hit .302 with 93 runs, 30 home runs, 111 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases over 593 at-bats. McCusker struck out 28.6% of the time. He’ll turn 25 in a week while waiting for his first major league at-bat.

