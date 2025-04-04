Fantasy Baseball: Top Five Triple-A Pitchers To Watch
The Triple-A season is officially underway, and a handful of arms have already turned heads with impressive opening-week performances. From seasoned veterans looking for one more shot to young arms refining their tools, here are five pitchers fantasy managers should keep on their radar.
The top two starting pitchers over the first week in the International League were Robert Stock and Luinder Avila.
Robert Stock, Boston Red Sox
Stock is a burly (6’1” and 260 lbs.) veteran arm who tried to reinvent his career at 34 over two levels of Mexican Baseball (19-6 with 2.56 ERA, 1.311 WHIP, and 182 strikeouts over 183.0 innings) last year. He struggled in his three spring training appearances, allowing four runs, seven baserunners, and striking out four. Stock offers a cutter (89.0 MPH) as his top usage pitch while offering a league-average sinker in velocity.
Luinder Avila, Kansas City Royals
On the flip side, Avila is an underachieving prospect due to his high walk rate (3.9) in the minors. He went 21-32 over his seven seasons in Kansas City’s system with a 4.44 ERA, 1.308 WHIP, and 388 strikeouts over 423.2 innings. His right arm showed improvement over his three appearances in March (one run, seven baserunners, and seven strikeouts over six innings).
His spring training success carried over to Avila’s minor league debut (one run, one hit, one walk, and 11 strikeouts over 5.2 innings). His fastball (96.5 mph) is up more than two mph from his clocked games in 2024. He has much to prove, given his limited experience of only 10.0 innings at AAA. Avila is only a pitcher to follow.
A.J. Blubaugh, J.T. Ginn, and Brett Kerry were the best arms this week in the Pacific Coast League.
A.J. Blubaugh, Houston Astros
Houston drafted Blubaugh in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft. He went 12-4 over 27 games at AAA in 2024 with a 3.83 ERA, 1.348 WHIP, and 128 strikeouts over 124.2 innings. His season opened up with six shutout innings with four hits, no walks, and nine strikeouts. His average fastball (93.7) is about league average while working off a slider and changeup as his secondary pitches.
J.T. Ginn, Oakland Athletics
Ginn failed to make the A’s starting rotation after flashing last September (3.91 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 25.1 innings). He’s struggled at AAA in his career (5.35 ERA, 1.448 WHIP, and 77 strikeouts over 77.1 innings). His Las Vegas debut this year resulted in no runs over five innings, with one hit, one walk, and eight strikeouts. Ginn has a rising, league-average fastball (93.2 mph). He added a cutter to his repertoire in the offseason at the expense of his changeup.
Brett Kerry, Los Angeles Angels
Even with his first start at AAA (no runs, one hit, and seven strikeouts over five innings), Kerry still has a disaster ERA (6.26) and WHIP (1.533) at AAA over three seasons. His fastball (92.7) this year has been a career-best. He’s shown an improved change this spring.
More Fantasy Baseball News:
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Report: Bubba Chandler
Fantasy Baseball: Week 2 Waiver Wire Watch (Starting Pitchers)
Fantasy Baseball Week 2 Stock Watch: Players to Buy Low & Sell High