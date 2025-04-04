Fantasy Baseball: Top Five Triple-A Pitchers To Watch

J.T. Ginn posted a career-high 11 Ks last night across 6 IP. This followed a 5 IP/8 K game on AAA Opening Day.

Ginn has seen a bump in velocity this year as his sinker is sitting north of 94 mph. His slider has a 38% SwStr%. Ginn should be in the As rotation right now. pic.twitter.com/qqOqwJXs4R