Forearm Injury Derails Red-Hot Start For Fantasy Baseball Sleeper Cristopher Sanchez
After an excellent spring training (three runs, 14 baserunners, and 19 strikeouts over 16.2 innings), Sanchez was an arm fantasy drafters were willing to fight for late in March in the high-stakes market. He rewarded their trust with stellar first four starts (2.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts over 24.1 innings), highlighted by his 12-strikeout performance on April 17th.
Unfortunately, Sanchez left his next start after two innings (two runs, six baserunners, and two strikeouts) with a dreaded left forearm issue. It took him 58 pitches to record six outs. His average fantasy (95.7 – up over one mph) was the best of his career while continuing to feature an elite changeup (38.8% usage – .167 BAA). Despite his success, batters hit .313 against his sinker, with a below-par low-volume slider (.278 BAA).
Christopher Sanchez Preseason Fantasy Baseball Outlook:
Sanchez is an interesting backend starter in 2025. His added velocity gives him a sneaky ceiling if he can continue to throw strikes at a high level and locate his four-seamer better in and out of the strike zone. His hard-hit rate against (34.2) was favorable, and he kept the ball down, helping him avoid disastrous innings via the home run. I’d take a 3.50 ERA with an uptick in strikeouts. Last season, he ranked 45th in FPGscore (-0.46) for starting pitchers. I’ll be watching his fastball velocity this spring.
Foreman injuries can turn into elbow issues, followed by TJ surgery. The Phillies will hold off on an MRI while scheduling him to throw on Friday. If all goes well, Sanchez may avoid a trip to the injured list. On the downside, his left arm may back up over his next couple of outings if his pitches lose any life in the strike zone or velocity. Here is a look at his pitches over his last two starts:
Sinker: 96.2/95.1 mph
Changeup: 87.0/85.3 mph
Slider: 85.7/85.6 mph
His first pitch strike rate (70.5 – 65.7% last season) has been elite in 2025. Sanchez threw 56.9% strikes in his start on April 22nd.
More Fantasy Baseball News:
Fantasy Baseball: Marlins Catcher Agustin Ramirez Gaining Waiver Wire Momentum
Should Fantasy Baseball Managers Panic About Guardians Closer Emmanuel Clase?
A's Top Prospect Nick Kurtz Promoted To Majors: Fantasy Baseball Impact