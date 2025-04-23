Fantasy Baseball: Marlins Catcher Agustin Ramirez Gaining Waiver Wire Momentum
The fantasy baseball market is full of mini tradeoffs in team builds and decision-making. This morning, I received a text from a co-manager on one of my teams in the high-stakes market. He wanted me to do a deeper dive on the newly called-up rookie catcher Agustin Ramirez on the Marlins. His interest was tied to the stolen base potential of Miami’s rookie catcher, along with me carrying and starting either Francisco Alvarez or Endy Rodriguez, who are both on the injured list.
Agustin Ramirez Fantasy Baseball Outlook
Over four-plus seasons in the minors, Ramirez hit .269 over 1,234 at-bats with 219 runs, 56 home runs, 242 RBIs, and 52 stolen bases. The Marlins have given him playing time over the past three seasons at AAA, leading to a .251 batting average with 47 runs, 12 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 14 steals over 319 at-bats. His walk rate (11.7) graded well, with a favorable strikeout rate (19.0) in his minor league career.
In his first two starts with Miami, Ramirez went 5-for-6 with a run, three doubles, one RBI, two walks, and one steal. He will be an attractive option for a fantasy team with a weakness at catcher this week.
Now, my dilemma: On draft day, I placed my long-term bet on Francisco Alvarez as my discounted C2. Even with a month of missed time, I’m still confident that he can smash over 20 home runs, and success could lead to Alvarez earning a better slot in the batting order. The Mets should have him in their starting lineup on Friday (7-for-35 with four runs, one home run, and three RBI over his first nine rehab games).
As for Endy Rodriguez, he was my injury cover for Alvarez in April, but his bat didn’t fire over his first 15 games (8-for-45 with four runs and two RBIs), followed by seven missed games due to a finger laceration. Based on surface stats, he should be an easy cut in shallow leagues as the free agent pool tends to be an extension of your bench.
In my head, Rodriguez has the potential to beat most catchers in at-bats if he keeps a major league job all season, hits, and Pittsburgh gives him middle-of-the-order at-bats. I still see his great 2022 minor league season (.317/90/24/87/4) in the rearview mirror, skewing my thought process.
Do I trust my research? I can’t dismiss that Ramirez will be a better C2 option in my 12-team league, but do I need speed more than power and batting average? There’s something to be said for riding the hot hand, especially in shallow leagues where the free agent pool offers better replacement-level players.
In the end, Ramirez brings top 12 catcher upside if Miami does given him between four and five starts a week for the remainder of the season. He should post competitive runs, home runs, and RBIs for his position while gaining ground on most competitors in speed.
More Fantasy Baseball News:
Should Fantasy Baseball Managers Panic About Guardians Closer Emmanuel Clase?
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Jordan Lawlar, Andrew Painter Turning Heads
A's Top Prospect Nick Kurtz Promoted To Majors: Fantasy Baseball Impact