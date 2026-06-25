Francisco Lindor And 2 Other Fantasy Baseball Buy-Low Candidates

Fantasy baseball players are always looking for ways to improve lineups and bolster production. With the MLB regular season in full swing, players are presenting trends that could hamper or bolster fantasy value down the stretch of the season.

Buying low on high-upside players is a common method to help fantasy managers improve rotations over the long term. While such players may be in the midst of slow stretches due to injuries, slumps, or other outside factors, the potential of swift turnarounds could generate immense interest among fantasy players.

The MLB is approaching its trade deadline on August 3, presenting a timetable for managers in fantasy to secure buy-low candidates for the final stretch of the regular season. Let’s look at three buy-low candidates for managers to consider as the midpoint of the year approaches:

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets (SS)

Jun 24, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts before an at bat during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are finding their stride as the team’s overall health improves, a notion that holds for All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor. Fantasy managers should capitalize on his slightly depleted fantasy value before he surges in New York's lineup, as he ramps up efforts coming back from injury. Lindor endured a slow start to the season, posting lackluster .226/.314/.355 splits with 21 hits, two home runs and five RBIs prior to his return from injury.

The Mets plan to activate Francisco Lindor before the second game of tonight's doubleheader against the Cubs pic.twitter.com/7SOdsqkNdg — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 24, 2026

Lindor presents likely the most ideal superstar trade candidate for fantasy managers to buy low. I expect the two-time Golden Glove winner to revert to previous trends of production and re-emerge as one of fantasy baseball’s top assets down the stretch of the season.

Framber Valdez, Detroit Tigers (SP)

Jun 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Framber Valdez hasn’t lived up to expectations in his first season with the Detroit Tigers to this point of the year. The three-time All-Star is on pace to allow more hits than he posted strikeouts for just the second time in his career. Through 16 starts, he’s posted a 3.91 ERA with 75 strikeouts over 89.2 innings, but presents promising underlying qualities to combat his rough start to the 2026 campaign.

Starting with his trade value, it's likely at the lowest point of the season thus far, presenting a cheap veteran option for expanded pitching depth among fantasy baseball lineups. I’d expect Valdez’s ERA to stabilize down the stretch of the season with improved pitch location, a fixable problem that presents optimism for fantasy managers.

Freddy Peralta, New York Mets (SP)

Jun 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Mets star pitcher Freddy Peralta entered the 2026 campaign with an elevated ADP among fantasy leagues coming off a career year in 2025. He posted a 2.70 ERA with 204 strikeouts, but hasn’t managed to replicate such production during a turbulent performance this season. He’s notched a 4.83 ERA over 16 starts, racking up 83 strikeouts over 85.2 innings, struggling to sustain consistency on the mound.

Peralta’s trade value in fantasy is at one of the lowest points of his career, presenting a cost-friendly option for lineups in need of bullpen help. He won’t ignite last year’s output overnight, but presents plenty of reason for optimism in a fantasy baseball setting. Peralta’s ERA will level out down the stretch of the season, and his strikeout production remains solid.

Read More Fantasy On SI News