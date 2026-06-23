Don't Overlook What Framber Valdez Has Done for Tigers in June

The Detroit Tigers' starting pitching staff pushed their four runs or less streak to 26 straight games following Framber Valdez's dazzling performance on the mound Monday night against the New York Yankees.

Going a strong six innings, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out eight and walking two, Valdez gave the Tigers' offense confidence at the plate, knowing he had things taken care of on the mound.

The Tigers, on the back of several players, are the American League's best team in June with a 12-6 record. With four starts under his belt this month, Valdez has turned things well around compared to the numbers he put up in May.

Framber Valdez's June Dominance By the Numbers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez (59) looks on as he is introduced before playing against the Houston Astros. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Following his Monday start, Valdez is 2-1 in June through four starts, has pitched in 22 innings, allowing seven runs, six earned runs, with 21 strikeouts and nine walks. Given the numbers, Valdez holds a 2.45 ERA in June, compared to a May ERA of 5.93.

Earlier this season, when Detroit was hovering around the .500 mark before Tarik Skubal hit the injured list, Valdez was pitching very well. His 3.67 April ERA allowed the offense a chance to win games, but when the wheels fell off in May, it heavily affected Valdez's success on the mound.

In his last two starts combined, Valdez has pitched in 12 full innings, allowing two runs, one earned run, giving him a 0.75 ERA in those outings.

At this rate, Valdez has performed as a Top 20 starting pitcher in Major League Baseball, which is more in line with what the Tigers were hoping for when they signed him to a three-year deal worth a large amount of money.

8 K day from La Grasa 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U33CLp4WFt — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 23, 2026

Valdez has dipped his ERA below 4.00 for the first time since May 5 against the Boston Red Sox, where he allowed 10 runs, with seven of them being earned runs. If Valdez continues to pitch like this every time he's handed the baseball, the front office in Detroit will have tough decisions with the trade deadline looming over the team's shoulder.

Now sitting at 33-43, Detroit are winners of four in a row on the 10-game homestand at Comerica Park. Valdez is scheduled to take the mound again for the Tigers on the homestand against the Houston Astros for the second time this month.

In his first-ever outing against his former team at Daikin Park, Valdez went six innings, allowing six hits and three walks, while also striking out six. He'll look to get the victory again next time out.