Francisco Lindor And 3 Other Last-Minute Fantasy Baseball Busts

The MLB regular season is set to kick off, with fantasy baseball managers finalizing lineups for the upcoming year. Plenty of players throughout the majors will offer notable fantasy value early in the year, as managers hope they’ll manage to live up to their respective draft positions. Unfortunately though, not all players will live up to their draft selection, whether it be due to injury, inconsistency or other outside factors. Let’s look at four players who could emerge as busts early in the season:

Francisco Lindor (SS) - New York Mets (ADP: 26)

Mar 15, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a single in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Clover Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Five-time All-Star Francisco Lindor likely won’t retain a ‘bust’ label throughout the entire season, but the argument sets over his production early in the year. Lindor is coming into the year working his way back from offseason surgery, which will likely hamper his output over the first couple of months of the season. He’s endured a number of slow starts throughout his career and will likely find his way to buy-low candidacy. Managers could spend a pick in this range elsewhere and ensure immediate production without the risk of injury. Several other shortstops offer superior value in later rounds who could make a greater impact early in the season.

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Mookie Betts (SS) - Los Angeles Dodgers (ADP: 48)

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) tosses the ball to second for a double play during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Entering his 13th season in the majors, Mookie Betts remains one of the MLB’s biggest stars. But from a fantasy baseball perspective, signs of regression have begun to show for the 33-year-old. He’s managed just 39 home runs over the past two seasons; his 2023 season total and his eight stolen bases were the second-fewest of his career, to only his rookie campaign. Betts’ batting average also took a noticeable hit, dipping to .258 in 2025, the worst single-season mark of his career. Similar to the argument against Lindor, managers will have their pick at players who offer similar production for the position with less risk in the later rounds.

Oneil Cruz (OF) - Pittsburgh Pirates (ADP: 87)

Feb 25, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits a single in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz possesses all the tools to be a league-winner in fantasy baseball, but has struggled to live up to his potential in his young career. Parts of his production, like his 20 homers and 38 stolen bases are highly encouraging, but he hasn’t managed to sustain consistent efficiency to this point of his career. Last year, Cruz hit just .200 from the plate and the struggles against lefty pitchers reared their ugly head. Without consistent contact from the plate, it’s hard to bet on Cruz with an ADP inside the top 100 picks. Managers could find more consistent production with outside options in this price range.

Jose Altuve (2B, OF) - Houston Astros (ADP: 100)

Mar 2, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Jose Altuve (27) hits a single in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has emerged as a popular bust candidate heading into the 2026 season, and the argument is compelling. Altuve managed 156 hits, 26 homers and 77 RBIs, but signs of regression showed in the 36-year-old veteran. His .265 batting average was his worst mark since a shortened 2020 campaign, while his OBP and OPS each declined for the fifth consecutive season. Altuve struggled mightily throughout Spring Training, a bad sign given his abysmal second half to the 2025 season into consideration.

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