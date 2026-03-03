Mookie Betts Accepts Reality of Dodgers Lineup Changes

The top half of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup is going to have a new look this season with Kyle Tucker's arrival pushing Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman down in the batting order.

Manager Dave Roberts first decided on hitting Betts third in the Dodgers lineup, and then came to placing Tucker second and Freeman in the cleanup spot.

"Yeah, I think so," Betts answered on SportsNet LA when asked by Kirsten Watson if his approach is changing due to now batting third in the lineup. "My role is a little bit different. I have to drive in more runs, be a little bit more aggressive. I can't really work my way into games like I used to leading off.

"With Shohei and Tuck getting on base at the rate they get one base, guys are going to be on so I've got to be ready to go. This will be something I've done a long time ago, but I'm up for anything at this point in my life and my career. This is fun. It's fun to accept new challenges and try to conquer them."

Mookie Betts' history in Dodgers lineup

Betts began his Dodgers career as their leadoff hitter but relinquished that role upon suffering a left hand fracture in June 2024. Shohei Ohtani filled in and has remained atop the Dodgers lineup ever since.

Ohtani staying in the leadoff spot was one certainty Roberts relayed whenever discussing the top half of the lineup during the offseason and into Spring Training.

Betts has not regularly hit third in a lineup during any point of his career. The bulk of his 66 career games (64 starts) in that spot came when Betts started 40 games and hit third for the Boston Red Sox in 2017.

Freeman is going to be in a similar position as the Dodgers' cleanup hitter this season.

The Dodgers had Betts in the three-hole for 12 games during the 2021 season, and he batted just .214/.353/.357 with two home runs, three RBI, nine walks and 10 strikeouts in 51 plate appearances.

But Betts also had not been a No. 2 hitter for any extended stretch until last season. He had a down year at the plate, but that was attributed to a virus that caused significant weight loss and seemingly sent Betts down a lost path.

He spent the offseason working to get back on track and is confident in having a resurgent effort.