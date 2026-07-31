Jake Cronenworth And 3 Other Fantasy Baseball Buy-Low Candidates As July Wraps Up

The fantasy baseball season is nearing its most crucial stretch, and managers are looking to maximize roster production for the remainder of the year. Buying low and present cost friendly options for players to gamble on for a potential instant return.

Whether it be due to injury, slumps, or crowded position groups, a number of players could receive plenty of fantasy trade interest for lower costs ahead of the deadline. Let’s look at four buy-low candidates who could bolster lineups down the stretch of the fantasy season:

Jake Cronenworth - San Diego Padres (2B)

Jul 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) hits a single during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Cronenworth has been pretty disappointing amid a respectable 55-53 campaign for the San Diego Padres. He’s slashing just .210/.307/.285 from the plate and is on pace for career-worst marks across the board. Despite his discouraging production, there’s some reason to believe in a bounce-back from Cronenworth down the stretch of the season. He’s posted a 33.3% hard-hit rate, a similar mark to his two All-Star campaigns, with a 37.1% run-scoring percentage. Those two positive marks, and an encouraging recent surge - posting five hits, six runs and an RBI over his last five games - presents reason for optimism in Cronenworth as a buy-low candidate. He also offers notable infield versatility among fantasy lineups.

Corey Seager - Texans Rangers (SS)

xJun 11, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five-time All-Star Corey Seager is in the midst of one of the worst seasons of his career, though the Texas Rangers have managed to stay in postseason contention with a 55-54 record on the year. Seager is slashing career-worst marks of .182/.292/.374, but has sustained encouraging power from the plate, building a case for his buy-low candidacy in fantasy baseball. He’s already eclipsed double-digit homers, despite his offensive inconsistency, and has shown flashes of a potential bounce-back stretch over his last five outings. During that timeframe, he’s posted two homers, five runs, three hits and two RBIs, though his trade value remains depreciated at this point of the year.

Bo Bichette - New York Mets (SS)

Jul 20, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette (19) prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo Bichette hasn’t struggled as much as some other stars on our list, but hasn’t lived up to expectations amid an injury-riddled campaign for the New York Mets. Bichette has been one of the team’s only stars to sustain availability during the 2026 season, suiting up in 109 games with .259/.304/.370 splits. Bichette has starred during New York’s recent surge, hitting .333 with seven hits, two runs and an RBI over the team’s latest 4-1 stretch. Managers can land Bichette at a far cheaper asking price than earlier in the season, and should look to buy low on one of the National League’s best shortstops.

Bryan Reynolds - Pittsburgh Pirates (OF)

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at PNC Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryan Reynolds opened the season as one of fantasy baseball’s most consistent outfielder amid a surprising breakout campaign from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but has struggled over recent weeks which has hampered his fantasy value. After a productive month in June, Reynolds has managed just .229/.333/.432 splits during July, slashing well below his averages on the season thus far. A turbulent stretch has generated buy-low buzz around Reynolds, but fantasy managers shouldn’t wait long before making a move. His seasonal projections help build optimism in a swift bounce-back, which could improve his trade value over the coming weeks.

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