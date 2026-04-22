Jorge Soler Mock Trade Breakdown: Fantasy Impact, Value, and What It Takes for the Mets to Acquire Him

A Jorge Soler mock trade focuses on the value a power bat can add to a lineup in need of an immediate boost. Jorge Soler brings proven home run upside and RBI production, even with a low batting average, making him a strong fit for teams trying to jumpstart their offense.

In fantasy baseball, his value is tied to streaky but impactful power useful in HR, RBI, and OPS formats, especially if he lands in a better lineup situation.

Here’s what it would take for the Mets to acquire him:

Los Angeles Angels - New York Mets MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Angels Acquire:

SP Jonathan Santucci

OF Eli Serrano III

Mets Acquire:

OF Jorge Soler

Fantasy Impact

Jorge Soler — Mets

Soler brings immediate fantasy power to a stronger lineup environment in New York. With a .224 average, 5 HR, 19 RBI, and a .790 OPS in 2026, he’s still a classic streaky slugger, but the move would likely improve his RBI and run opportunities.

In fantasy terms, he remains a corner-infield/OF power streamer with 25–30 HR upside, but the batting average drag keeps him from being more than a volatile mid-tier starter in standard leagues.

Jonathan Santucci — Angels

Santucci’s 2026 AA line (5.25 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 18 K in 12 IP) shows the classic high-risk, high-strikeout profile. The elite swing-and-miss ability gives dynasty managers hope for future fantasy value, but his command issues limit immediate impact.

He profiles as a long-term stash arm who could become a strikeout-heavy starter or high-leverage reliever, but he offers no reliable 2026 fantasy value right now.

Eli Serrano III — Angels

Serrano is showing early offensive growth with a .267 average, 1 HR, 7 RBI, and a strong .926 OPS over 13 AA games in 2026. While the sample is small, the on-base and slugging mix suggests developing fantasy relevance as a future OF.

He’s not a redraft asset yet, but in dynasty formats, he’s a watch-list bat with upside as a potential OBP-friendly corner outfielder if the power continues to develop.

Why The Mets Make The Trade

Apr 14, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Mets make this trade because they’re in a win-now situation, stuck in a 7–16 start and a 12-game losing streak, and their offense needs immediate help.

Adding Jorge Soler gives them a needed power boost in the middle of the lineup, even with his .224 average and streaky production in 2026.

In a tight win-now window, the Mets are prioritizing present production over future development. That’s why they’re willing to move AA prospects like Jonathan Santucci and Eli Serrano III—talented but years away from helping at the MLB level.

Soler doesn’t fix everything, but he offers immediate lineup impact and RBI potential that the current roster is missing during the skid

Why The Angels Make The Trade

Feb 18, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jonathan Santucci(12) throws a pitch during spring training workouts at Clover Park. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The Angels make this move because they’re sitting in the middle ground at 11–14, close enough to contention to justify buying, but not consistent enough to fully commit. That fringe position is exactly where a team starts weighing short-term boosts against long-term planning.

Adding Jorge Soler gives them immediate lineup help, especially power in the middle of the order, but it also comes with a clear expiration date since he’s on a one-year deal in 2026. That makes him a low-risk rental bat with upside, not a long-term financial or roster commitment.

From the Angels’ perspective, the logic is flexible: if they get hot, Soler helps push them into a playoff race; if they fade, they still turned an expiring contract into controllable assets like AA prospects Jonathan Santucci and Eli Serrano III. That dual outcome compete now or reset without losing long-term value is what makes the deal appealing.

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