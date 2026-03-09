Junior Caminero, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Power Dominican Republic WBC Lineup

With the 2026 MLB season approaching, fantasy managers are closely watching the World Baseball Classic for clues about player momentum and draft value. The Dominican Republic national baseball team has exploded offensively through its first two games, powered by stars like Junior Caminero, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Julio Rodríguez, giving fantasy baseball managers early signals ahead of Opening Day.

Domincan Republic Standout Hitters in World Baseball Classic

Here’s a look at the top five hitters for Team Dominican Republic after two games (24 runs scored):

Junior Caminero has four hits over his first seven at-bats with two runs, two home runs, and five RBIs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 3-for-8 with two runs, one home run, and six RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has one of the DR seven home runs (3-for-7 with two runs and three RBIs).

For the fantasy teams looking for a hint that Juan Soto will run again in 2026, he has a steal in his two starts, while gaining 3-for-7 with three runs and two RBIs.

Manny Machado (3-for-6 with two runs and three walks) has also played well.

JUNIOR CAMINERO'S TWO-RUN SHOT GIVES THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC THE LEAD 🤯🇩🇴



(VIA @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/m4pS9q3YkI — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 7, 2026

Other Notables: Fernando Tatis (2-for-4 with four runs and five walks), Oneil Cruz has a pitch hit three-run homer in his only at-bat.

Domincan Republic Pitching Staff Stats in World Baseball Classic

The Dominican Republic pitching staff allowed four runs in two matchups.

Cristopher Sanchez struggled in his first appearance (three runs, six hits, a walk, and four strikeouts), giving him a ding for fantasy followers.

The only pitcher to toss more than two innings was Luis Severino (one run, three hits, and one home run over four innings with five strikeouts).

Albert Abreu has been their best relief pitcher (two shutout innings with four strikeouts).

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Christopher Sanchez (61) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during spring training at LECOM Park. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Domincan Republic Closers Competing For MLB Jobs

Here’s a look at three pitchers competing for major league closing jobs:

Abner Uribe (one shutout inning with a hit and two strikeouts)

Dennis Santana (one clean shutout inning with no strikeouts)

Seranthony Dominguez (a win over one inning with no runs and one hit).

Domincan Republic Looks to Clinch A Berth In The Quarterfinals

The Dominican Republic looks to clinch a berth into the next round with a win over Israel (1-1) today before taking on the talented Venezuela team on Wednesday in Miami.

Early production from the Dominican Republic’s elite lineup highlights just how dangerous this roster can be when its biggest stars are locked in. If players like Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr. continue to heat up while the pitching staff settles in, their performances in the World Baseball Classic could influence fantasy baseball draft boards heading into the final weeks before Opening Day.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: