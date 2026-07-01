Logan Webb And 3 Other Fantasy Baseball Risers Coming Off Productive June Campaigns

The fantasy baseball season is nearing its halfway point, and players are gauging long-term production across lineups to maximize output down the stretch. Some of baseball’s biggest stars are showing out, while others are facing their share of struggles.

Other players flying under the radar are climbing fantasy rankings with reliable output despite cheaper ADPs. Such contributors present immense value to fantasy lineups, potentially filling voids for injuries, slumps, or other factors hampering production.

Let’s explore four of fantasy baseball’s biggest risers to this point of the regular season:

Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants (SP)

Jun 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Oracle Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Logan Webb’s fantasy value took a slight hit when he hit the injured list. He missed 17 games over a 20-game absence, but managed to bounce back in a big way. Since his return, he’s emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball. Over his last six starts, he’s posted a 0.85 ERA over 42.1 innings, racking up 34 strikeouts. His recent trend of production will help him continue to elevate in fantasy rankings down the stretch of the season, with his outlook taking a dramatic turn amid his recent ascent.

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates (OF)

Jun 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at PNC Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryan Reynolds broke out as one of fantasy baseball’s top outfielders over the course of June. Over 26 games, he slashed .293/.386/.525 splits, racking up 29 hits, 19 runs, five home runs and 14 RBIs. He’s been on one of fantasy baseball’s biggest ascents this season, entering July ranked as the No. 61 overall hitter despite coming into the season with an ADP of 178. Reynolds has been the engine of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ offense throughout the season and reached a new peak last month. Fantasy players will look for the two-time All-Star to build on his surge down the stretch of the season.

Bryan Reynolds last 10 games:



.421 BA

4 HR

11 RBIpic.twitter.com/vPWP5sjqAY — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 21, 2026

Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals (1B/RF)

Jun 25, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Jac Caglianone (14) reacts after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City Royals first baseman Jac Caglianone has made significant strides during his sophomore campaign in the majors and built significant momentum over 25 games last month. He racked up encouraging .309/.387/.649 splits with 29 hits, 21 runs, nine homers and 19 RBIs, climbing fantasy rankings in the process. Thanks to a productive campaign in June, he enters July ranked as the No. 80 hitter in fantasy, vastly outperforming his ranking as the No. 105 overall hitter coming into the season.

Jac Caglianone in his last:



30 games: .318 AVG | 9 HR | 20 RBI | .986 OPS

15 games: .368 AVG | 8 HR | 15 RBI | 1.254 OPS

7 games: .310 AVG | 6 HR | 10 RBI | 1.306 OPS



Cags is blossoming into a STAR in Kansas City 👑 pic.twitter.com/GoesNYoRjj — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 24, 2026

Luis Garcia Jr., Washington Nationals (2B)

Jun 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Nationals infielder Luis Garcia Jr. (2) celebrates in the dugout after hitting his second home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several Washington Nationals meet the criteria as fantasy risers, but none of our candidates matched the production of Luis Garcia last month. He entered the season flying under the radar in fantasy rankings with an ADP outside the top 250, but is garnering immense attention coming off a productive month. He led the majors with 27 RBIs and his nine homers were good for second, adding 26 hits and 17 runs with .306/.352/.776 splits. It’s fair to question the sustainability of this level of output down the stretch of the season, but Garcia’s rapid descent is undeniable.

Luis García Jr. has 5 homers over his last 6 games 😯 pic.twitter.com/neYlMDw7JO — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2026

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