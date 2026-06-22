Royals' Jac Caglianone Showing No Signs of Slowing Down at the Plate

During the offseason, the Kansas City Royals made it clear they were counting on continued development from their young sluggers. The club hoped that growth would help generate more offensive production throughout the lineup.

That development has been on full display, especially from one player who has put together a monster month of June.

Jac Caglianone has been on a tear lately. The former first-round pick is enjoying a breakout season and has continued to produce at a high level throughout June.

Jac Caglianone has been one of the Royals' most dangerous hitters at the plate

Jun 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Jac Caglianone (14) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Caglianone is coming off a frustrating rookie season in which he slashed .157/.237/.295 across his first 210 major league at-bats. It was not the type of production many expected after the eye-catching numbers he put up in the minor leagues.

While he had a difficult time adjusting after his call-up, there was never much concern about what he could become at the major league level.

Caglianone entered the offseason as one of the top breakout candidates for 2026, while the Royals continued to express confidence in his development.

The 23-year-old is proving those predictions right. He is currently slashing .275/.349/.480 with a team-leading 12 home runs across 244 at-bats.

In June, especially, Caglianone has found the swing that made him so successful at the University of Florida and in the minor leagues.

Through his first 66 at-bats in June, he has slashed .379/.468/.742 with a 1.210 OPS, seven home runs and 16 RBIs.

It has been Caglianone's month thus far, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

During Sunday's 12-10 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, Caglianone had a phenomenal day at the plate.

The young slugger went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBIs and two walks. The pair of home runs gave him four for the series against the Cardinals.

While the season has not gone according to plan for Kansas City, the Royals currently sit at 32-46 and 6.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

Seeing this type of production from one of their young sluggers in Caglianone is an encouraging sign for the Royals' future.

As the season progresses, Caglianone will be a player to watch. It will be intriguing to see what kind of numbers he can produce by the end of the season.