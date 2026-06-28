Logan Webb’s Giants June as Good as ‘Waffle Fries’ Per Tony Vitello

Saturday night was a big night at Oracle Park and not just because San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb had another great game.

Rafael Devers hit two home runs in the contest and one of those home runs hit the foul pole down the right field line. Devers did that on his bobblehead night.

When that happens, Giants fans attending the game get free Chick-fil-A, one of the many sponsored promotions that the franchise has at Oracle Park.

After the game, manager Tony Vitello was asked about Devers’ incredible game, Webb’s scintillating performance and the food promotion. The first-year manager couldn't resist the opportunity to compare Webb’s performance to a Chick-fil-A meal.

Logan Webb’s Incredible June

June was full of Webb Gems 🕸️



5 GS | 38.0 IP | 0.71 ERA | 29 Ks | 4 BB pic.twitter.com/8F3IFcIDNF — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 28, 2026

Turns out, the team gets Chick-fil-A on their flights so Vitello is unlikely to beat a path to his local restaurant when he can just want for the next road trip. But when asked to assess Webb’s performance, Vitello had the perfect comparison, not just for Webb’s game on Saturday, but his entire June.

“Like waffle fries from Chick-fil-A — really really good,” Vitello said with a chuckle per video captured by KNBR. “You know he wasn't 100% and kind of gutted through that thing. He was feeling a little under the weather, if that’s fair for me to say. I don’t know, but full transparency. I think it made it even more impressive that he gutted through what he did and kind of got us a bonus inning there. It probably appeared on the stat sheet based off his recent games that he went an inning short, but [the seventh] was probably a bonus inning that he gave us.”

Webb threw seven innings of one-hit baseball against the Atlanta Braves, as he walked two and struck out six and trimmed his season ERA to 3.09. It was his final start of June and man what a month it was for the former All-Star right-hander.

He returned from an injured list stint in late May and only pitched 4.1 innings in his May 29 start, as he gave up three hits and one run. Since the calendar turned to June, he’s been the pitcher the Giants expect every turn in the rotation.

Webb went 3-1 in June with a 0.71 ERA. His season ERA came down by more than a point, from 4.82 at the end of May to 3.09 entering July. He threw 38 innings, giving up 19 hits, four runs (three earned) and four walks against 29 strikeouts with a WHIP of 0.61. Batters hit just .148 against him. He threw at least seven innings in each game and posted eight innings in three straight starts from June 8-21.

It’s safe to say that Webb has shed the show start to the season. Now, he just needs some waffle fries.