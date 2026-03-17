Masyn Winn And 2 Other Spring Training Fantasy Baseball Fallers

The MLB’s Spring Training is nearing its conclusion as Opening Day rapidly approaches on March 26. Spring Training offers fantasy baseball managers insight on which players are coming into the season with a hot bat, potentially affecting draft stock in fantasy leagues ahead of the season.

On the other hand, notable players that struggle in Spring Training could fall in fantasy drafts due to performance, raising concerns coming into the year. Let’s look at three fantasy baseball fallers to this point of Spring Training:

Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals (SS)

Aug 29, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) hits a RBI single in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Though he doesn’t offer premier pop from the plate, St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn has managed solid fantasy production throughout his young career. Last season, Wynn suited up in 129 games, hitting .253 from the plate over 491 at-bats. He posted 72 runs, 124 hits, nine home runs and 51 RBIs, adding 34 stolen bases. While he’s shown tremendous flashes of potential throughout his career, he’s off to a slow start in Spring Training. He’s posted an average of .148 over 11 games, managing just four hits with as many strikeouts. Managers are likely to look elsewhere in his ADP range, considering his struggles this spring.

James Wood, Washington Nationals (OF)

Feb 28, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood (29) flies out to deep center field in the first inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

James Wood’s inefficiency doesn’t tell the full tale of the Washington Nationals' struggles this spring. However, it could raise concerns among fantasy managers ahead of his third season in the majors. Over 27 at-bats in Spring Training, Wood has recorded just two hits with 10 strikeouts with an average of just .072, totaling just four total bases in 11 games. While his struggles can’t be understated, he could come at a discount on the back of his first All-Star campaign in 2025, driving in 31 homers and 94 RBIs. His concerns could be telling after leading the majors in strikeouts a season ago, but his high-end production remains undeniable after a memorable 2025 campaign.

Joc Pederson, Texas Rangers (1B)

Mar 9, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Joc Pederson (3) bats against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Coming off a down year in 2025, Texas Rangers first baseman Joc Pederson entered Spring Training with lowered expectations, but has sustained notable struggles over his 13 games. Pederson has managed just five hits over 29 at-bats, posting an average of .172. He’s struck out 10 times this spring and has raised concerns over fantasy managers regarding his 2026 output. Pederson posted a BA of just .181 in 2025, the lowest mark of his career in a season over 50 games. With just nine homers and 26 RBIs in 96 games last year, managers are likely to avoid adding him to lineups for the 2026 season.

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