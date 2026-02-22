This One Tweak Could Solve Nationals Star James Wood's Strikeout Issue

One of the most exciting players on this Washington Nationals roster is James Wood.

After he impressed following his call-up to The Show in the midst of the 2024 campaign, he was even more head-turning during his first full season of Major League Baseball last year. The slugger hit 31 home runs and had 94 RBIs. His first half earned him an All-Star selection and he competed in the Home Run Derby.

But there's no doubt Wood hit a wall in the second half. He wasn't the same player across the board, as his power numbers plummeted and he hit just seven home runs compared to the 24 he had prior to the break. Much of his struggles came from strikeouts, as he led the majors in K's with 221.

However, Eno Sarris of The Athletic (subscription required) took a look at Wood and believes there's a tweak the rising star could make that will help with his strikeout problem.

James Wood Should Let Pitches Travel in on Him More Before Swinging

James Wood of the Washington Nationals | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"One way the 23-year-old can reduce that strikeout rate is to be more aggressive on pitches in the zone. Can he manage that by watching the ball just a little bit longer before making his decision? Managing his timing so that he's a little more opposite-field focused, lets the ball travel a little longer and jumps on strikes more often could cut his strikeout rate by leaps and bounds and push him into super-stardom," Sarris wrote.

The analyst dove into "intercept rate" and highlighted how 30 inches in front of the hitter's center of mass is the best for creating contact. 36 inches is the best for power. While getting out in front of a ball is best for launch and power numbers, letting the ball travel in a bit more helps with contact.

Last season, Wood's intercept point was at 32.7 inches. He could mix in a bit more of patience by letting the ball get in on him while he also gets out in front of a ball to turn on it. He's so strong and has so much power that he has the ability to hit opposite field home runs. So he can afford to watch the ball for a bit longer without sacrificing pop.

99.9 MPH in, 109.1 MPH out 😳



James Wood turned this fastball around real quick! pic.twitter.com/I53U7a5U9u — MLB (@MLB) August 21, 2025

In the above video, Wood connected with a 100 mph fastball that was up and in. He blasted it 390 feet the opposite way with an exit velocity of 109 mph. His home run spray chart is all over the place, too, as at least 10 of his 31 home runs can be considered hit to the opposite field.

There's no doubting that Wood is a special type of hitter. But to become the superstar the Nationals are banking on him becoming, he has to figure out the strikeout issue that plagued him throughout the 2025 campaign.

The good news is this new Washington regime is much more up to date with modern baseball analytics and technology, so this is something they might already be aware of and working with Wood to implement this season.