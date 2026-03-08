Joc Pederson Should Have Rangers Considering Free-Agent Signing Before Opening Day

The Texas Rangers signed Joc Pederson to do one thing — mash right-handed pitching.

Last year was a wash due to injury. This year, the results in spring training have been less than desired.

In eight games and 17 at-bats he’s slashed .235/.316/.235 with no home runs and no RBI. It’s no longer early in spring training. Last week, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said after the team’s off day on Tuesday that game results — both the score and the stats — mattered a little more now.

So, one must wonder about whether Pederson’s slow start to camp is simply just a slow start or a sign of things to come. And, if so, is this time the for the Rangers to make one more move to give them coverage?

A Joc Pederson Back-up Plan

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Pederson, a left-handed hitter, has always had good splits against right-handers, with a career slash of .238/.349/.501 with 121 home runs and 270 RBI. He’s a liability against lefties, with a .190/.266/.310 slash, including just nine home runs and 33 RBI. He’s a platoon player at this point in his career. But, because the Rangers faced right-handed pitching about 80% of the time, his bat can be valuable.

It wasn’t last year. He started the season in a massive slump and missed three months with a thumb injury. He slashed .181/.285/.328 with nine home runs and 26 RBI, though his slash post-injury was .224/.300/.406 with seven home runs and 20 RBI. Texas signed him to a two-year deal last offseason because of his ability to slug. That didn’t materialize last year, but he has a solid on-base percentage against right-handers that can play as the Rangers emphasize on-base more.

Texas may have already signed some protection in Andrew McCutchen, who is on a minor league deal. The former National League MVP and a right-handed hitter is great against left-handers — he slashed .267/.353/.389 last year. He could be used in a platoon with Pederson, assuming he makes the team and can show he can still play outfield.

But what if the Rangers get in a pinch with Pederson? Well, McCutchen’s slash against right-handers was worse last year — .228/.326/.358 — but he hit 10 of his 13 home runs against right-handers.

The Rangers may see McCutchen as that back-up option if Pederson can’t produce. Schumaker has said repeatedly that he likes to rotate the DH to get guys off their feet.

But, with more early struggles for Pederson, it may be time for the Rangers to consider making one more sweep for a left-handed bat that might offer more consistency and competition in spring training — and beyond.