MLB Mock Trade: Sandy Alcantara Makes Fantasy Jump With Trade To Dodgers

The Miami Marlins are off to a respectable start to the 2026 campaign, posting a 13-14 record through the team’s first 27 games. Miami emerged as one of the hottest teams in the majors last week, winning four of their last six ahead of a three-game road trip against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara is back in action coming off a turbulent 2025 season. He finished the year with the worst ERA of his career, shedding the rust after missing the entire 2024 campaign. This season, Alcantara is looking more like his old self. He’s faced the most batters of any pitcher in the majors, posting an encouraging 3.05 ERA over six starts with a shutout to this point of the year.

Following his notable start, Alcantara has begun to garner trade interest from clubs throughout MLB. A plethora of postseason contenders have expressed interest in the former Cy Young winner, who could command a significant return for the Marlins.

Monitoring potential trade suitors, the Los Angeles Dodgers could piece together a compelling package to make a move for Alcantara. The Dodgers have several high-end prospects who could be included in a potential deal. Let’s look at a deal that sends the two-time All-Star to Los Angeles from Miami:

Miami Marlins-Los Angeles Dodgers Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Apr 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) looks on before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami receives Andy Pages, Zyhir Hope (No. 22 prospect)

Los Angeles receives Sandy Alcantara

In the proposed deal, the Dodgers mortgage two young players for a seasoned veteran on the mound. Alcantara is dealt to Los Angeles for a package of Andy Pages and Zyhir Hope. Pages is in his third season, and presents a reliable right-handed bat for the Marlins to help balance their offensive lineup.

From a fantasy baseball perspective, Alcantara’s stock could take a slight hit joining a star-studded Dodgers bullpen, but the upside is undeniable for a club looking to secure its third pennant in four seasons. Pages likely doesn’t see much of a hit to his fantasy stock, and could build on an encouraging start to the season with greater responsibility on the offensive end.

Why The Marlins Make The Trade

Apr 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages (44) runs to second after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Alcantara, now in his ninth season, has shown some signs of regression to this point of his career. The Marlins boast solid depth within the bullpen and could afford to move their star ace to fill a positional need and add a potential star along the way. Pages is slated to offer an immediate impact, while Hope presents a plethora of long-term upside. It’s difficult to move a former Cy Young winner, but the upside for both sides is undeniable.

Why The Dodgers Make The Trade

Apr 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dodgers are seemingly on the fast track to postseason play once again. The team has secured wins in 19 of their first 28 games and boasts arguably the top roster in baseball. One of the few needs? Shoring up the bullpen for yet another deep playoff run. Bringing in Alcantara adds a seasoned veteran to the bullpen, as he looks to continue his bounce-back campaign. With the Dodgers, Alcantara could have the opportunity to compete for his first championship while bringing additional firepower to a star-studded roster.

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