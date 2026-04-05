MLB Trade Rumors Heat Up Early Around Sandy Alcántara
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The Miami Marlins have been arguably the biggest surprise in Major League Baseball so far in the 2026 season.
Miami is 5-3 on the season. On April 3, we dropped our first power rankings of the season and Miami was playing so well that it cracked our top five, ahead of teams like the Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers, to name a few.
Since then, the Marlins have dropped two straight games against the New York Yankees heading into their series finale on Sunday. It's important to note that the season is just over one week old, but there has already started to be some trade buzz out there across Major League Baseball. On Sunday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that rival executives around MLB expect the Marlins to trade former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcántara this summer, despite the hot start to the season.
MLB trade rumors are starting early
"They must decide whether to trade ace Sandy Alcántara, who is showing signs of his 2022 Cy Young form by starting the season with a 2-0 record and 0.00 ERA, striking out [12] in [16] innings, including a three-hit, complete-game shutout in his last start against the Marlins," Nightengale wrote. "Alcántara's five-year, $56 million contract expires after this season, but he has a $21 million club option or a $2 million buyout in 2027.
"Rival executives still fully expect the Marlins to trade Alcantara, knowing they should have perhaps baseball’s most lucrative trade chip at the July 31 deadline."
It's a bit early to be thinking about trades, but it's what happens in Major League Baseball. It's just April, and there's already chatter about an elite-level pitcher potentially being available for other teams to come in and grab. Alcántara has been no stranger to trade rumors. He has been the subject of them for a few years now. It doesn't hurt that he's been really good so far this season with 16 shutout innings to begin the season.
If he does end up being available, which MLB teams should pursue him?
No. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers are the Dodgers. We've actually already projected what a trade should look like between these two teams. Los Angeles is always looking for talent and there's no denying the fact that the Marlins ace would help.
No. 2: Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays have been dealing with pitching injuries left and right to the point that they signed Patrick Corbin. If there was a team out there that could use an ace, it would be Toronto right now. It's still early to think about the deadline, but these two teams stand out.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com