MLB Trade Rumors Heat Up Early Around Sandy Alcántara

The Miami Marlins have been arguably the biggest surprise in Major League Baseball so far in the 2026 season.

Miami is 5-3 on the season. On April 3, we dropped our first power rankings of the season and Miami was playing so well that it cracked our top five, ahead of teams like the Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers, to name a few.

Since then, the Marlins have dropped two straight games against the New York Yankees heading into their series finale on Sunday. It's important to note that the season is just over one week old, but there has already started to be some trade buzz out there across Major League Baseball. On Sunday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that rival executives around MLB expect the Marlins to trade former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcántara this summer, despite the hot start to the season.

MLB trade rumors are starting early

Apr 1, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) walks off the mound in the middle of the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"They must decide whether to trade ace Sandy Alcántara, who is showing signs of his 2022 Cy Young form by starting the season with a 2-0 record and 0.00 ERA, striking out [12] in [16] innings, including a three-hit, complete-game shutout in his last start against the Marlins," Nightengale wrote. "Alcántara's five-year, $56 million contract expires after this season, but he has a $21 million club option or a $2 million buyout in 2027.

"Rival executives still fully expect the Marlins to trade Alcantara, knowing they should have perhaps baseball’s most lucrative trade chip at the July 31 deadline."

It's a bit early to be thinking about trades, but it's what happens in Major League Baseball. It's just April, and there's already chatter about an elite-level pitcher potentially being available for other teams to come in and grab. Alcántara has been no stranger to trade rumors. He has been the subject of them for a few years now. It doesn't hurt that he's been really good so far this season with 16 shutout innings to begin the season.

If he does end up being available, which MLB teams should pursue him?

No. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers

Jul 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove during the second inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Dodgers are the Dodgers. We've actually already projected what a trade should look like between these two teams. Los Angeles is always looking for talent and there's no denying the fact that the Marlins ace would help.

No. 2: Toronto Blue Jays

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat in the sixth inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays have been dealing with pitching injuries left and right to the point that they signed Patrick Corbin. If there was a team out there that could use an ace, it would be Toronto right now. It's still early to think about the deadline, but these two teams stand out.