Nine MLB Teams with Closing Jobs Still Up for Grabs: Bryan Abreu and Matt Svanson
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Atlanta Braves
- Baltimore Orioles
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago Cubs
- Chicago White Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Guardians
- Colorado Rockies
- Detroit Tigers
- Houston Astros
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Minnesota Twins
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- Oakland Athletics
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Texas Rangers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Washington Nationals
Throwning darts at relievers can be a tiresome exercise late in the fantasy baseball season, but a few more saves could be the difference of winning or losing. Here's a look the depth chart for all 30 MLB teams, along with nine teams with changes in the ninth inning over the past week.
Arizona Diamondbacks
The last save over the Diamondbacks went to Andrew Saalfrank. Since his call-up to the majors in mid-July, he’s allowed one run and 15 baserunners over 14.0 innings with nine strikeouts. I don’t expect him to be a long-term solution based on a lack of command (18 walks over 27.0 innings) between the minors and Arizona. Jalen Beeks has a 1.04 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and five strikeouts over his last 8.2 innings, but his only save this year came in early May.
Athletics
The closing role for the A’s remains open. Elvis Alvarado had a sleeper feel coming to this week, but his right arm wasn’t sharp (two runs, four baserunners, and one home run over five innings over 3.2 innings). Over the past two seasons at AAA, Alvarado secured 19 saves, showcasing his value in the ninth inning. Justin Sterner has been trending higher over his last 5.2 innings (one run and two hits over 5.2 innings with six strikeouts), but he has yet to record a save over his 45 games this year.
Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles have given Keegan Akin four closing opportunities in August, but he is 2-for-4 in save situations with three runs, nine baserunners, and one home run over 5.2 innings with six strikeouts. Kade Strowd is riding a seven-inning scoreless streak with six baserunners and three strikeouts.
Colorado Rockies
Over the past week, the Rockies turned over this closing job to Victor Vodnik, and he responded with three consecutive converted saves while not allowing a run over 3.2 innings with one hit and five strikeouts. As exciting as it looks, he posted an 11.37 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, and six strikeouts over his previous 6.1 innings. Juan Mejia has been the much better arm over his last nine innings (two runs, six baserunners, and 15 strikeouts), making him the better option in this bullpen over the final six weeks of the season.
Chicago White Sox
The White Sox have turned to Jordan Leasure twice in August to finish wins, and he was up to the task. He has a 1.17 ERA, 0.26 WHP, and 11 strikeouts over 7.2 innings. Grant Taylor hasn’t allowed a run over his previous 4.2 innings with five baserunners, six strikeouts, and one save, keeping him in the closing mix for Chicago.
Houston Astros
The hot closing pick up this week will be Byran Abreu after Josh Hader landed on the injured list this week. The Astros expect him to be out for the season. He has been electric this year over his 55.0 innings (1.64 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts) while recording his first save earlier this week.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Tanner Scott looks closer to a rehab assignment over tossing 22 pitches on Friday in a simulated game. Jack Dreyer picked up a one-out save this week. He’s allowed two runs via a home run over his last eight innings with seven hits and four strikeouts. Alex Vesia gave up a run in four consecutive games (four runs, 12 baserunners, and three strikeouts over 3.1 innings). Ben Casparius remains in the mix for saves in this bullpen after pitching well over his last 6.2 innings (one run, eight hits, four strikeouts, and two saves).
St. Louis Cardinals
Despite securing three saves over four chances in August, JoJo Romero hasn’t looked sharp (three runs, 13 baserunners, and one home run over 6.2 innings with six strikeouts). Riley O’Brien pitched well over his previous 25.2 innings (two runs, 29 baserunners, and 27 strikeouts) with a save in his two tries.
Matt Svanson has been a stud over his last six games (no run, eight baserunners, and 14 strikeouts over 11.2 innings), but the Cardinals tend to use him in multiple-inning stints. He secured 27 saves in 2024 at AA while allowing more hits (69) than innings pitched (63.2) and poor command (25 walks). His success suggests a closing opportunity.
Texas Rangers
The sexiness of Phil Maton closing for the Rangers left the building over his last four appearances (six runs, seven baserunners, and two home runs over 4.1 innings with six strikeouts), leading to two blown saves and a win. Robert Garcia continues to be a liability in August (seven runs, 14 baserunners, and four home runs over five innings with seven strikeouts) while giving up the lead in three contests.
Shawn Armstrong hasn’t allowed a run over his previous 6.2 innings with three baserunners and nine strikeouts. Cole Winn has yet to pitch in a save situation since being recalled after the All-Star break. He extended his shutout string to 12.1 innings with seven baserunners and 12 strikeouts. Between AAA and the majors, Winn gave up only five runs this season over 59.0 innings.