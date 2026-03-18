Nolan McLean Didn't Cost Team USA The WBC: Why He's Poised For A Fantasy Breakout

The United States fell to Venezuela in a heartbreaking 3-2 loss in the World Baseball Classic final, despite a solid effort on the mound from New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean. McLean, who debuted for the Mets in 2025, made two starts during the United States’ WBC run, facing his share of struggles on the global stage.

The 24-year-old recorded his first start against Italy on March 10, as the United States fell in an 8-6 loss. McLean pitched three innings, struggling to find consistency on the mound. He let up two home runs in the second inning and was ultimately tacked with the loss, but showed flashes with four strikeouts in the matchup.

Fast forward to Tuesday night’s final, where McLean rebounded in a big way despite the 3-2 loss. The Oklahoma State product recorded his second start, pitching 4.2 innings for the United States. Though he struggled at times, letting up a 414-foot homer from Wilyer Abreu, he managed four strikeouts in a strong showing.

He reflected on his performance following the game, telling reporters, “I could’ve executed a little bit better. But (Wilyer Abreu) is a really good player at the same time. I would love to go back and make a different pitch, obviously.” Abreu finished the game with one hit, his fifth inning home run, over three at-bats.

Nolan McLean on his start tonight vs. Venezuela:



"I felt good out there. Proud of the way I competed. Stuff felt great, filling up the zone, tried to control everything I could" pic.twitter.com/4OqrqI5Vfk — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 18, 2026

Despite his efforts, McLean was bashed by the media following Tuesday’s loss. But was this justified? Here are our thoughts:

The Media Is Being Too Harsh On Nolan McLean, Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Sep 25, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean (26) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

It’s easy to look at McLean’s 5.87 ERA over his two WBC starts and raise questions over his ability going into the 2026 season. But those numbers don’t tell the full story. Over eight starts in his debut season, McLean pitched 48 innings, letting up just 13 runs in that stretch. He struck out 57 batters and finished the season with a 5-1 record on the mound with a highly encouraging 2.06 ERA. Coming into his second season, McLean is poised to build on a strong rookie performance and bounce back from his WBC showing.

From a fantasy baseball perspective, McLean will be a popular pick among managers throughout drafts and offers tremendous value with an ADP of 95.0, according to FantasyPros’ data. Slight ERA regression is to be expected with a vastly expanded role in his second season, but his ability to limit strong contact on the plate, paired with his command on the mound, helps project a successful year two campaign from McLean.

Can really appreciate how unique the angle Nolan McLean creates which paired with his ability to spin it is just a tough look for hitters.



Here’s the double play he got Maikel Garcia to ground into. pic.twitter.com/YUp6Ajv1Hn — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) March 18, 2026

With ADP near the 100 range, McLean could emerge as one of the top sleeper pitchers in fantasy this season, with legitimate league-winning upside from the mound.

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