Fantasy Sports

Pete Crow-Armstrong Unlocks Power, Delivers Five-Category Fantasy Baseball Value

Pete Crow-Armstrong is heating up at the plate and flashing five-category fantasy upside with a recent power surge and consistent speed on the bases.

Shawn Childs

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) runs after he hits a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) runs after he hits a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Pete Crow-Armstrong opened the 2025 season with 12 hits over his first 60 at-bats while failing to hit a home run. He checked the stolen base box (6) with more help in runs (10) than RBIs (5). His swing has been much better over his last nine games (.395 over 38 at-bats with 10 runs, four home runs, eight RBIs, and two steals. On the year, Crow-Armstrong has a low walk rate (5.6), with some improvement in his strikeout rate (24.2). 

Over the past two seasons, Crow-Armstrong gained 250 at-bats of experience at AAA (.264/52/11/36/20). His strikeout rate (28.7) showed weakness at this level of the minors while posting a slightly below-par walk rate (7.6). He hit .295 over 865 at-bats in 2022 and 2023 in the minors, leading to 189 runs, 37 home runs, 145 RBIs, and 70 stolen bases. 

His batting average should have a natural progression upward with more experience in the majors. The improvement in his approach with the Cubs has been surprising, considering his previous results in the minors. This year, his starting point for me was 15+ home runs and 40+ stolen bases, but Chicago will hit him low in their batting order until his bat talks its way to a better position.

Crow-Armstrong is trending higher, and he has a flair to his game that has been shining in big moments. In his last two starts vs. the mighty Dodgers, he has six hits over nine at-bats with four runs, three home runs, and five RBIs. Crow-Armstrong should be rostered in all formats while on a path to potentially hit 20 home runs with impact stolen bases. 

