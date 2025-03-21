30 MLB Teams, 30 Sleepers: 2025 Fantasy Baseball Breakout Stars
As Opening Day approaches, fantasy baseball managers are fine-tuning their rosters, looking for hidden gems that could provide significant value in 2025. One of the best ways to gain an edge in your league is by identifying sleepers—players who are flying under the radar but have the potential to outperform their average draft position.
In this article, we’ll break down a sleeper from each of the 30 MLB teams, highlighting players who could surprise and deliver big returns as the season gets underway.
Arizona Diamondbacks: OF Jake McCarthy
The dilemma to answer about McCarthy this season comes between his minor profile (potential .300/100/17/85/47 player) and his limp power bat with the Diamondbacks and questionable opportunity. He ranked seventh in sprint speed (29.8) in 2024, giving an unknown ceiling in stolen bases.
His on-the-field battle for at-bats is with Alek Thomas. A total wild card, but a player that could surprise in all areas if given 550 at-bats. McCarthy is just hitting the prime of his career, so don’t lose track of his play in spring training (10-for-43 with four runs, one RBI, and three steals) and the coach-speak about his playing time in 2025.
Athletics: 1B Tyler Soderstrom
Soderstrom is garnering significant attention in early draft discussions, though it’s unclear whether this is driven by the potential for catcher eligibility or Roster Resource's projection of him as the Athletics’ starting first baseman with a favorable spot in the middle of the order. He possesses ample power, though his limited major league experience remains a concern.
With over 500 at-bats, Soderstrom has the potential to exceed 25 home runs, while also offering value in runs and RBIs, possibly surpassing league averages. While he has struggled in spring training thus far (6-for-36 with three runs and two RBIs), his low strikeout rate (4) indicates an improved approach at the plate.
Atlanta Braves: P JR Ritchie
After a dominant final two seasons at Bainbridge High School, where he posted a perfect 13-0 record with three earned runs and 128 strikeouts over 59.0 innings, the Braves selected Ritchie 35th overall in the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft. He showcased promise during his first 21 games in the minors, recording a solid 3.14 ERA, 1.086 WHIP, and 95 strikeouts across 77.1 innings. However, Ritchie's development was delayed after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in late May 2023. His precise command remains the key to his potential major league success.
Although his missed time suggests a more gradual path to the majors, Ritchie’s return to form may see him approaching AAA in the near future, though he must first rebuild his arm strength. He impressed in his final spring training appearance, striking out five batters over two innings, including an upper 90s fastball in the first inning. While he needs to further extend his pitching workload, Ritchie has the tools to potentially contribute out of the Braves' bullpen as early as this season.
Baltimore Orioles: OF Heston Kjerstad
The departure of Anthony Santander to free agency opens the door for Kjerstad to seize a significant opportunity in 2025. Over the past two seasons, Baltimore provided him with 129 at-bats, but the results were somewhat underwhelming, as he posted a .248 batting average with 11 home runs, 6 RBIs, 17 runs, and a single stolen base, accompanied by 12 walks and 43 strikeouts. However, his performance in AAA was far more impressive, as he slashed .299 over 508 at-bats, amassing 106 runs, 26 home runs, 90 RBIs, and four stolen bases.
Should he prove capable of handling left-handed pitching at the major league level, a 20-home run, 80-RBI season is well within his reach. Kjerstad will likely compete for regular at-bats in both the outfield and at DH, positioning him as a player with significant fantasy upside in 2025.
Boston Red Sox: OF Ceddanne Rafaela
Rafaela’s 2024 season in AAA with Boston sets the stage for a significantly improved campaign in 2025. His minor league track record showcases a promising combination of power and speed, albeit with a free-swinging approach. Defensively, he stands out, having logged time at second base (5 games), third base (4 games), and shortstop (82 games) last season. However, the Red Sox predominantly placed him in the eighth and ninth spots in their batting order, limiting his opportunities for runs and RBIs—factors that lower his ceiling.
In 2024, Rafaela ranked 72nd in FPGscore (-0.15), but his potential for growth is evident. With the tools to deliver a .270 batting average, 80 runs, 20 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases in his sophomore season, he presents a strong value, especially considering his early-March ADP as the 114th hitter drafted. Rafaela’s blend of versatility, power, and speed makes him an excellent target for fantasy managers seeking value at a reasonable price.
Chicago Cubs: 3B Matt Shaw
With just 131 at-bats of experience at AAA, Shaw may require some time to fully acclimate to the majors with Chicago. However, he possesses a strong likelihood of making the roster out of spring training, and his foundational skill set suggests the potential for a 25/30 player early in his career. Speed at third base can be a significant asset, as demonstrated by the success of players like José Ramírez. Shaw evokes a David Wright-like feel, but he is likely half a season away from reaching his peak performance.
Chicago White Sox: 3B Miguel Vargas
Over the past three seasons, Vargas has faced challenges in making a significant impact at the major league level, posting a .175 batting average with 62 runs, 13 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 7 stolen bases across 509 at-bats. Despite this, his walk rate of 11.0% is commendable, and he was struck out by pitchers at a manageable 22.2% clip. In contrast, his AAA performance has been much more promising, hitting .297 over 819 at-bats, with 180 runs, 35 home runs, 163 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases, presenting a far more compelling profile. With the White Sox likely to provide him ample playing time in 2025, Vargas has the potential to thrive, given the right opportunity.
Cincinnati Reds: P Nick Lodolo
Injuries have hindered Lodolo's progression over his three seasons with the Reds, yet there are signs of growth within his performance. Despite a notable decline in his strikeout rate (9.5 K/9 compared to 11.6 K/9 in his first two years), he posted a career-low in pitches per plate appearance (3.8) while also improving his first-pitch strike rate to 66.3%. Among all pitchers within my SP5 group based on ADP, Lodolo possesses the highest ceiling, suggesting that, if healthy, he could still reach significant potential.
Cleveland Guardians: 1B Kyle Manzardo
Manzardo showcased exceptional performance during his first 111 games in the minors, posting an impressive .317 batting average with 83 runs, 24 home runs, 91 RBIs, and one stolen base across 382 at-bats. However, his production regressed at AAA, where he recorded a .252 batting average over 635 at-bats, though he still managed to contribute significantly in runs (114), home runs (37), and RBIs (103). In his rookie season at the major league level, Manzardo struggled to adjust, finishing with a .234 average, 11 runs, five home runs, and 15 RBIs over 145 at-bats, indicating that he was not yet fully prepared for sustained success at the highest level. However, Josh Naylor’s trade opening up a path for Manzardo, who has excelled thus far in Spring Training.
Colorado Rockies: C Hunter Goodman
Goodman enters the 2025 season with dual eligibility as both a catcher and outfielder, offering a fantasy advantage should he secure a starting role outside of catcher, which would increase his at-bats potential. His major league track record (.192/.30/14/53/2 over 281 at-bats) reflects solid counting stats, although his 29.2% strikeout rate (88 strikeouts) is a concern. In contrast, Goodman demonstrated much stronger performance in the minors, posting a .280 batting average over 1,114 at-bats, with 202 runs, 80 home runs, 255 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. This suggests significant upside in power and production, provided he secures everyday playing time.
Detroit Tigers: 1B Spencer Torkleson
Torkelson is striving to secure a spot on the Detroit Tigers' opening-day roster. He has already demonstrated the ability to deliver a 30-home run season at the major league level, with his 2023 performance showcasing a solid stretch over his final 239 at-bats (.243/40/17/42/1). With an ADP near the bottom in most drafts, he presents an enticing opportunity as a late-round stash, offering significant value if he continues to build on his potential.
Houston Astros: SS Jeremy Pena
Pena's fantasy performance in 2024, reflected in his FPGscore (1.08 – 52nd among hitters), outpaced his underlying metrics. As of the early draft season, he is being selected as the 95th batter in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship, making him a potential value if he replicates his performance from the previous year. To unlock a higher ceiling in home runs and RBIs, Pena will need to improve his performance with runners on base and introduce more loft to his swing path.
Houston predominantly deployed him in the fourth to sixth spots in the batting order, enhancing his counting stats. Pena is on the cusp of becoming a 20/20 player in terms of surface-level stats, bolstered by consistent playing time. Additionally, there remains room for growth in his batting average, offering further upside in 2025.
Kansas City Royals: 2B Jonathan India
The Royals are in need of a leadoff hitter, providing India with a significant opportunity to bat in front of Bobby Witt. Kansas City plans to utilize him in the outfield, which should increase his chances of securing consistent playing time. However, the downgrade in his home ballpark will likely impact his power expectations. Additionally, the Royals stole 89 fewer bases than the Reds last season, further limiting his upside in that category.
India offers a steady presence with some potential for growth, particularly if he exceeds 500 at-bats in 2025. For fantasy teams targeting second base, his skill set fits well within certain roster constructions, making him a valuable and reliable option.
Los Angeles Angels: OF Jo Adell
The Los Angeles Angels are expected to provide Adell with ample at-bats in 2025, and he demonstrated growth as a player last season. His ability to hit for power and steal bases contributes to a solid floor. Prior to last season (.301 contact batting average), Adell had posted a higher contact batting average of .343 with the Angels, suggesting that a batting average closer to .250 is attainable if he can reduce his strikeouts.
Adell will turn 26 in early April, positioning him for a potential 75-run, 25-home run, 70-RBI, and 15-stolen base season, assuming he receives over 500 at-bats. He fits the mold of a "dirty power" player, offering both raw power and some speed.
Los Angeles Dodgers: OF Tommy Edman
The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to deploy Edman in center field this season, where he is expected to bat in the lower third of their lineup. Once regarded as a valuable fantasy asset, Edman’s appeal stemmed from his robust plate appearances in 2021 (691) and 2022 (630). Given his recent improvement in average hit rate (1.758), a career-high in home runs is within the realm of possibility, although the sample size remains limited.
With an estimated 550 at-bats, Edman could realistically produce a line of .260 with 60 runs, 15 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases, making him a solid contributor, albeit with some volatility.
Miami Marlins: 3B Connor Norby
Given the structure of the Miami Marlins' lineup in 2025, Norby is expected to bat second. While he may encounter some challenges this season, particularly with Miami's bottom-tier offense, his high contact batting average in the minors (.388) and nearly identical performance in the majors (.383) suggests a stable batting average, with potential for improvement in his strikeout rate.
Norby possesses the potential to hit 20+ home runs in 2025, complemented by double-digit stolen bases. It is likely that his run total will exceed his RBI production, given the team's offensive dynamics.
Milwaukee Brewers: OF Sal Frelick
The Milwaukee outfield rotation appears unsettled during spring training, which may lead to opportunities for Frelick to see time at designated hitter or potentially earn playing time in the infield. Over the offseason, he focused on adding strength to enhance his power, but Frelick's profile still leans towards that of a contact hitter, with more consistent power yet to be demonstrated.
Frelick's speed presents a significant upside, and his approach could propel him into a prominent role in the Brewers' lineup. He is a player to monitor in shallow leagues, with notable value in 15-team formats, particularly when contributing through stolen bases.
Minnesota Twins: OF Trevor Larnach
Should Larnach continue to refine his approach, his opportunities in 2025 could expand significantly, despite potential limitations against left-handed pitching. With 500 at-bats, he is trending towards a 25-home run season. Last year, the Twins allocated 282 of his 355 at-bats in the top three spots of their batting order, signaling their confidence in his potential. Larnach possesses the qualities of a "ride-him-while-he's-hot" player, a trajectory that could very well lead to a breakout campaign.
New York Mets: C Francisco Alvarez
On the surface, Alvarez may not appear poised for a breakout in 2025, but I believe he has the potential to surprise. His approach at the plate surpasses that of Cal Raleigh and Shea Langeliers, and his career contact batting average supports a 30+ home run season with over 500 at-bats. I also anticipate improvement in his walk rate, which should enhance his run-scoring ability.
The Mets' 2025 season begins on March 27, just 17 days after Alvarez's hand surgery. If his recovery timeline follows a similar trajectory to Matt Olson's 2019 recovery, Alvarez could return to the Mets' lineup by April 23, missing 16 games but likely only 13 starts. At the latest, he should be back by the third week of April.
Given these factors, I view Alvarez as an excellent buy at his newly discounted fantasy price. Even with only 450 at-bats, he should hit at least 20 home runs and contribute significantly to runs and RBIs from the catcher position.
New York Yankees: OF Jasson Dominguez
The Yankees are poised to provide Dominguez with every opportunity to secure their starting centerfield position in 2025. His impressive speed should translate effectively to the major leagues. Once his bat is ready, New York is likely to move him into the top two spots of their batting order.
Given his draft price in the early season, Dominguez will need to earn a full-time role for the 2025 campaign. While there is inherent risk and reward associated with his rookie year, he possesses the potential to develop into a future 20/40 player, with solid contributions to batting average.
Philadelphia Phillies: P Jesus Luzardo
Throughout his time in the majors, Luzardo has not fully lived up to his impressive minor league performance (17-9 with a 2.94 ERA, 1.083 WHIP, and 278 strikeouts over 242.0 innings). However, his arm showed significant improvement in 2022 and 2023, posting a 3.48 ERA, 1.151 WHIP, and 328 strikeouts over 279.0 innings. His health will play a crucial role in his higher ADP heading into 2025.
At 27 years old, Luzardo is entering the prime of his career, presenting a classic risk/reward proposition. Over the past three seasons, he has limited opponents to a .227 batting average, which, when paired with improved command, suggests brighter days ahead. He represents an intriguing gamble, assuming there are no injury concerns and his spring reports remain positive, especially if his ADP stays reasonable.
Pittsburgh Pirates: C Endy Rodriguez
In most redraft formats, Rodriguez will likely be available in the free-agent pool after missing 2024 due to Tommy John surgery. The Pirates currently have a logjam at the catcher position, indicating that their future star may see time at first base in 2025. As a switch-hitting bat, Rodriguez possesses the potential to earn a middle-of-the-order role in Pittsburgh's lineup, offering significant upside moving forward.
San Diego Padres: C Luis Campusano
Early in the draft season, the fantasy market has shown increasing interest in Elias Diaz as the Padres' primary catching option. While his power numbers flourished in Colorado, at 34 years old, Diaz is considered more of a bridge option, with Luis Campusano likely to take on a more prominent role. Despite this, Diaz offers intriguing power potential, particularly with his success last season in high-leverage situations with runners on base. He remains a player to monitor, as his playing time may eventually justify a C2 role in deeper formats.
San Francisco Giants: 2B Tyler Fitzgerald
As of early March, Fitzgerald was the 23rd shortstop selected in drafts. The Giants have designated him as their starting second baseman, with occasional time in the outfield. While Fitzgerald’s bat can be streaky, he provides a solid floor in home runs and stolen bases when he makes contact. In my initial projections, I anticipate a .226 batting average, along with 60 runs, 20 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases over 484 at-bats. For teams willing to accept some variability in batting average, Fitzgerald offers valuable contributions in other key fantasy categories.
Seattle Mariners: P Bryan Woo
The progression of Woo last season was impressive, but I can’t dismiss his early season elbow issue that showed up again in a minor way in mid-June. His minor league resume shows more strikeout ability, but he did outperform this profile with his walk rate (2.8).
The depth of his arsenal projects well against righties and lefties. Interesting option in 2025 as an entire season of his arm should help in a big way in WHIP if he repeats his growth in command. With no negative elbow news in spring training, tee him up and dream big.
St. Louis Cardinals: SS Masyn Winn
Over the winter, Winn stated that he wanted to run more, with an eye on stealing at least 30 bags. His minor league resume supports his position. His average hit rate (1.554) doesn’t support a push over 20 home runs. Let’s go with a .270 batting average with 100 runs, 15 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a floor of 30 stolen bases.
Tampa Bay Rays: OF Jonny DeLuca
DeLuca's minor league approach (strikeout rate – 16.3 and walk rate – 10.3) paints a higher picture with the Rays and potentially a better slot in the batting order with more success at the plate. His contact batting average (.282) with Tampa was well below his previous career path (.334), suggesting correction this year.
He is a tempting backend outfield flier, which will be helped by positive coach-speak in spring about his playing time and slot in the batting order. DeLuca is a player to follow in 2025 due to his 20/20 skill set, but he must hit the ball harder.
Texas Rangers: OF Evan Carter
Carter's ADP was 141 last draft season compared to 290 this year. Back issues tend to linger, inviting questions about his 2025 potential. He should be treated and drafted as the same player, requiring an understanding of his profile and ceiling.
He is a leadoff-type bat with a 15/30 skill set who projects to be an excellent value option this draft season. Carter has much to prove against left-handed pitching. His bat has been quiet in spring training (6-for-27 with two runs, one RBI, and one stolen base.
Toronto Blue Jays: 2B Andres Gimenez
Swimming through Gimenez’s equation over the past three seasons, there is enough to support a 15/35 outcome in home runs and stolen bases with a reasonable chance of gaining some momentum in his batting average.
His swing was out of sorts last year, creating a buying opportunity in 2025. The move to Toronto should be a positive. I’ll rank him much higher than his current price point, and his playing time will be an asset in the counting categories.
Washington Nationals: OF Dylan Crews
Crews looks poised to be a much better player with Washington in 2025. He has the tools to bat second in the batting order with an opportunistic skill set in speed. I sense that he needs two to three months to get comfortable at the major league level. His volume of at-bats should be an asset for his counting stats – .265/75/15/65/20 seems like a reasonable floor for his rookie campaign.
