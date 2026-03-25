Shohei Ohtani Dominates In Final Spring Training Start, 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

The Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off their regular season campaign on Thursday night, squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Shohei Ohtani pursuing his fourth consecutive MVP award. Ohtani dominated last season, en route to earning his fourth career MVP, while stepping back onto the pitcher’s mound for the first time in a Dodger uniform.

Offensively, Ohtani showed out. He hit .282 from the plate, leading the majors with 146 runs and 380 total bases. He racked up 172 hits, 55 home runs and 102 RBIs, stealing 20 bases along the way. His .622 SLG and .1014 OPS led the National League, as he claimed his fourth Silver Slugger award.

On the defensive end, Ohtani made his highly anticipated return to a star-studded Dodgers bullpen. He carved out 14 starts and pitched 47 total innings, posting a 2.87 ERA, the second-best single-season mark of his career. He also struck out 62 batters, offering encouraging production.

On Tuesday night, Ohtani returned to the mound for his final Spring Training session, completing four innings of action. He struck out an eyebrow-raising 11 batters and reached 99 mph on the gun during an encouraging showing. Ohtani gave up three runs and four hits, but looked dominant on the mound overall with strong command and a variety of pitches.

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Ohtani previously pitched four scoreless innings against San Francisco last Wednesday, posting four strikeouts along the way. His string of dominant Spring Training performances following the World Baseball Classic has raised optimism from fantasy baseball managers entering the 2026 regular season. Let’s explore his fantasy outlook for the upcoming season.

Shohei Ohtani Expected To Dominate Fantasy Baseball Once Again In 2026

Mar 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Dodgers superstar enters the 2026 season widely regarded as the No. 1 pick among fantasy baseball leagues, offering tremendous value both offensively and defensively. He’s slated to make his first start on the mound against the Cleveland Guardians next week, Los Angeles’ fifth game of the season, and remains one of the top pitchers in fantasy.

The upside is obvious, coming off a stellar showing on the hill in 2025, which carried into an encouraging Spring Training period heading into the regular season. The team expects Ohtani to hover around the 70-75-pitch mark per start, a range he’s shown the ability to offer notable strikeout production. Manager Dave Roberts outlined a flexible rotation to limit injury and stabilize his long-term output from the mound.

Offensively, Ohtani’s still one of, if not the top asset in fantasy. He’s efficient, offers premier power from the plate and sustains encouraging consistency. He finished the 2025 season ranked as fantasy’s second-leading scorer, trailing only Aaron Judge, and projects to sustain similar production throughout the year.

Overall, managers should find tremendous optimism in Ohtani’s outlook for the upcoming year. He’s sustained historic pace throughout his career, a trend that will likely persist this season. Count on the four-time MVP to live up to his ADP in 2026.

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