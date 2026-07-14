Sonny Gray Fantasy Baseball Landing Spots: Yankees Headline Potential Trade Suitors

The Boston Red Sox are firmly in playoff contention amid a respectable 46-48 MLB campaign, headlined by stars like Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Jarren Duran. In the bullpen, Gray has emerged as one of baseball’s top pitchers this season, despite narrowly missing out on the All-Star roster.

Gray’s performance on the mound has garnered the attention of playoff contenders, with clubs expected to make a run at the two-time All-Star in the trade market. The MLB’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and plenty of teams could greatly benefit from the addition of a star veteran.

In year 14, Gray has carved out 17 starts in Boston’s rotation, posting a career-best 2.54 ERA and 1.098 WHIP with 85 strikeouts in 95.2 innings. His production has helped him emerge as a star in fantasy baseball this season, currently ranked inside the top-50 pitchers for the rest of the 2026 campaign.

Reports indicate he’ll garner significant trade interest ahead of next month’s deadline, and could find his way to a new squad. Let’s look at three potential landing spots for Gray that could have a positive impact on his fantasy outlook down the stretch of the season:

Atlanta Braves

Jul 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Kinley (45) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite a plethora of injuries to key contributors throughout the lineup, the Atlanta Braves remain one of baseball’s top teams at this point in the season. Sitting at 55-40 on the season, Atlanta provides an attractive fit for Gray, an important factor considering his no-trade clause. The Braves and Gray have been connected in trade rumors throughout the season, and now could be the time for Atlanta to move for a pitcher. Gray presents the bullpen with a strong veteran presence who will see valuable reps on the mound into the postseason. Moving into one of the MLB’s best lineups, a trade could have an immensely positive impact on Gray’s fantasy outlook with an improved lineup behind him. His strikeout production should remain largely similar, and his ERA could even see greater improvement with a trade.

Houston Astros

Jul 11, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher AJ Blubaugh (69) and catcher Christian Vazquez (2) celebrate the win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing out on postseason play in 2025, the Houston Astros are firmly in the postseason hunt this year. The club has notched a 47-51 record on the year, and are expected to emerge as buyers ahead of the deadline to bolster the bullpen. Gray could serve as a valuable addition to a bullpen that ranks near the bottom-third of the MLB. A trade to a team in Houston’s position could generate friction as Gray mulls his no-trade clause, but the fit is undeniable. He’d serve as a cornerstone contributor to Houston’s pitching staff, likely carving out significant time should the team reach the postseason under his leadership. Gray’s ERA could take a slight hit with Houston’s defense backing him, though I’d expect him to sustain his quality strikeout production and volume.

New York Yankees

Jul 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren (29) points to the mound while talking with a trainer after appearing to injure himself on a pitch in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While dealing with some notable injuries in their own regard, the New York Yankees could look to buy at the deadline amid a respectable 54-42 campaign. Like the Braves, New York is an attractive landing spot for Gray, which will likely help sway him to waive his no-trade clause. With the Yankees, Gray’s volume could take a slight hit, though his fantasy outlook remains firmly intact. Landing in New York, he’s likely to improve on his career-high ERA while sustaining elite strikeout production. Should the Yankees land Gray, the team shores up one of its weaknesses while cementing its case as a legitimate title threat in the American League.

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