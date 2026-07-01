Jarren Duran And 2 Other Fantasy Baseball Fallers Who Struggled In June

It can be difficult for fantasy baseball’s stars to sustain consistent production throughout the course of a 162-game MLB season, and some players fall into slumps that last longer than others. Such trends can hamper fantasy value over the course of the year, potentially forcing players to shop their struggling contributors.

Last month, players who entered the season with elevated ADP faced inconsistent performances over 20-plus games, raising concerns over long-term fantasy outlook. Let’s monitor three fantasy stars who struggled in June, as managers sustain optimism for a hasty rebound.

Jarren Duran, Philadelphia Phillies (OF)

Jun 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jarren Duran’s slump reached new depths over the course of the Philadelphia Phillies’ 25-game June schedule. He slashed .144/.168/.227 splits and mustered just 14 hits and six RBIs over 101 plate appearances. Duran has continued his tumble in fantasy rankings, entering July ranked as the No. 69 hitter in fantasy after coming into the season with an overall ADP of 69th. It’s hard to make a case for a quick bounce-back in Duran’s case. He’s hitting a career-low .196 from the plate over 78 games, struggling to string together consistent performances.

Freddy Peralta, New York Mets (SP)

Jun 25, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) follows through on a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freddy Peralta isn’t the only New York Mets star with a case to make our list, as injuries have continued to plague the team and hamper its bullpen production. After posting career-best production in 2025, sustaining a 2.70 ERA over 33 starts, he’s struggled to limit runs with the same consistency he displayed a season ago. His struggles persisted in June, posting a concerning 18:20 run-to-strikeout ratio with a 6.39 ERA and a 4.65 FIP. Despite his struggles, his strikeout production ranks fairly high (No. 34 among pitchers in K/9), but his abysmal ERA has hampered his fantasy outlook tremendously. He checks in ranked as the No. 27 pitcher in fantasy in ROS rankings after coming into the year as P17 in ADP.

Nick Lodolo, Cincinnati Reds (SP)

Jun 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) prepares to pitch in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joining Peralta due to inconsistency on the mound is fifth-year Cincinnati Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Similar to the Mets righty, he’s enduring significant struggles coming off a career year in 2025, and has vastly underperformed after coming into the season with an ADP inside the top-45 among pitchers. In June, he posted five starts and finished the month winless on the mound, racking up a 4.88 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 24 innings. Lodolo’s struggles have persisted over the course of the season, entering July with a 5.05 ERA and a 1.471 WHIP, both the second-worst marks of his career. His ROS ranking is just 76th among pitchers, casting room for doubt among fantasy players.

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