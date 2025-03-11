Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 Values for the 2025 MLB Season
Finding value in fantasy baseball drafts is the key to building a championship-caliber roster, and identifying players who can outperform their ADP is critical. In 2025, several players stand out as prime targets based on their potential to deliver elite production at a bargain price.
Whether it's an undervalued veteran, a breakout candidate, or a player returning from injury, these top 10 values can provide fantasy baseball managers with a significant edge over the competition. Let's dive into the best draft-day steals to target this season.
C Danny Jansen, Tampa Bay Rays
Jansen is the sleeper power catcher in 2025. Over the past three seasons, he has a massive fly-ball rate (50.6, 52,4, and 52.9). The Blue Jays gave him part-time at-bats from 2021 to 2024 (184, 215, 268, and 278), but he still hit 52 home runs over 945 at-bats. This year, Jansen has an excellent chance at 450 at-bats, inviting a career-high in home runs and other counting stats. His batting average has risk due to many easy outs via fly balls that don't reach the seats.
1B Vinnie Pasquantino, Kansas City Royals
I viewed Pasquantino as a potential breakout player at first base over the past two seasons. Unfortunately, I haven’t been paid off. The fantasy snob (a story for a different day) in me wants to triple down on him in 2025, and he does hit one-off in the batting order from the sensational Bobby Witt. A year removed from shoulder surgery should help his power swing. I see a .290/90/30/110/5 player, with a push to the 15% range with his HR/FB rate (he reached that level in his time in the minors). Giddy up, the Pasquantino train will be in the express lane in 2025.
1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets
As a late third/early fourth-round draft selection in 15-team formats, Alonso projects as an excellent value at first base. I love his opportunity to hit behind Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, creating massive RBI chances. Last year, he pressed with runners on base, leading to a sharp decline in his RBI rate (13 - 18% in 2022 and 17% in 2023). Alonso averaged 39 home runs over the past four seasons with two elite years in RBIs (131 and 118).
I expect Alonso to lead the first base position in home runs in 2025, and he is mispriced in drafts. In 2022, he was the sixth-best fantasy batter. I will fight for him in drafts, as the wise guys will know the value of his power bat.
2B Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies
Based on his 12th ranking at second base in the high-stakes market, Bryson Stott is the least attractive potential starting option for his position in shallow fantasy leagues. When writing the second base player profiles. I ranked him sixth at the position, with the hopes that he beats his 2023 season (.282/78/15/62/31 over 585 at-bats).
His bat flashed more home run upside earlier in his minor league career, and Stott has back-to-back seasons with over 30 stolen bases. The Phillies will hit him lower in the batting order, lowering his chances to score runs. I see 25+ home runs in his profile in the near future.
2B Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles
At first glance, Westburg looks mispriced this season, considering his short resume and expected slot in the batting order. His 2024 stats projected over 550 at-bats came to 75 runs, 24 home runs, 83 RBIs, and eight steals. Westburg checks the power box at second base with more underlying speed on his resume. Next step: 25 home runs with neutral stats in the four other categories. A move up in the batting order would be a big win for his counting stats.
3B Royce Lewis, Minnesota Twins
His bat is valuable to the Twins, and the best way to keep him on the field may be a DH role with minimal running. I feel for Lewis due to the high number of injuries. He has a season of major league experience (.268/81/33/104/6 over 549 at-bats), showcasing his potential. It’s about staying healthy for him and risk tolerance for anyone drafting Lewis. His ADP (128.5) is much more favorable in 2025.
SS Matt McLain, Cincinnati Reds
His success in 2023 between AAA and the majors outperformed his scouting report. His ADP (65 – 38th hitter) was higher heading into last season. I see a pullback in his batting average (in the .270 range) until his approach aligns with his previous success. The Reds gave him 50 at-bats in the Arizona Fall League (.240/12/4/12/1 with 21 strikeouts).
McLain was on a path to a 20/30 season with a high floor in runs and RBIs, but his recovery from shoulder surgery may lead to lower expectations in power. He will gain outfield eligibility in 2025. When doing my first run of the projections, he ranked first at second base by FPGscore and 12th at shortstop, similar to his March ADPs at each position (2B - 4th and SS - 10th) in the NFBC in early March.
SP Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins
Unfortunately, the only conclusion for his demise and injury was an increased workload from 2020 to 2022 (42.0, 205.2, and 228.2 innings). Alcantara will have 18 months of recovery when lights go on for the regular season in early April. The Marlins have a team option for him for 2027, so there is a chance he gets traded midseason.
When at his best, Alcantara threw hard with command while working off four competitive pitches. If his walk rate is intact this spring with velocity, I expect him to pitch at least 180.0 innings this year with success. An SP4 with length to his starts should be an advantage. He was not quite a lock in early February, but his profile and value should rise in spring training (5.2 shutout innings with five baserunners and five strikeouts over three games). The reports on his fastball (98.7 mph) have been electrifying.
SP Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks
His stats were close over the past two seasons other than the length of his season due to his injury. On his pitch mix side, Gallen had a sharp decline in his four-seamer (.237 BAA), changeup (.201 BAA), and slider (.225 BAA) from his 2023 season. In addition, home plate was more challenging to find. With no reported arm injury, let’s hope his struggles were mechanical or a possible result of a heavy workload in 2023 (243.2 innings).
After a down season in 2021 with command issues, Gallen had a rebound season the following year. Based on this, I expect his arm to be more valuable to fantasy teams in 2025. His 200-strikeout potential is intact if he makes 32 starts, but he has to throw more strikes and regain his lost arsenal to push higher up the pitcher ranking.
SP Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds
If Greene didn’t have the injured elbow blemish on his 2024 resume, he would be the smash arm to chase this draft season. His best two pitches are elite and will be even better with improved command. Adding a split-finger pitch offers difference-maker upside when ahead in the count and more development time. In spring training, I expect Greene to be a big mover up draft boards. I can’t dismiss that his power and high-volume slider could lead to a second TJ surgery down the road. A swing-for-the-fences type pitcher in contests with an overall prize.
