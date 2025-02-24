Top 10 Fantasy Baseball Infielders: Masyn Wynn, Gleyber Torres Top The List
These are the ten best Middle Infielders to target in fantasy baseball drafts.
1 – Masyn Wynn, STL (ADP – 161.2)
Winn had 75.0% of his at-bats from the lead-off position in his first entire season in the majors. His bat played well at the bottom of the order in April and May (.306/16/2/18/7 over 160 at-bats), but he lost his approach in June (six walks and 30 strikeouts over 106 at-bats). Winn found his power stroke over the final three months (.252 with 53 runs, 11 home runs, 29 RBIs, and three stolen bases over 321 at-bats).
His strikeout rate (17.1) was an asset, but Winn had a below-average walk rate (6.4). He graded poorly in exit velocity (87.0 mph), barrel rate (3.7), and hard-hit rate (32.7). His bat had more power against left-handed pitching (nine home runs over 178 at-bats), but Winn had higher fantasy value vs. righties (.274/58/6/30/7 over 409 at-bats).
The Cardinals drafted Wynn out of high school in the second round of the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over three seasons in the minors, he hit .272 with 266 runs, 35 home runs, 168 RBIs, and 92 stolen bases over 1,304 at-bats. His bat showed more power (18 home runs) in 2023 at AAA (.288 with 99 runs and 61 RBIs over 445 at-bats), but Wynn didn’t run as often (17 steals – 75 over his first 859 at-bats in 2021 and 2022). His walk rate (10.3) and strikeout rate (20.1) were in a competitive area in the minors.
Masyn Wynn Fantasy Prediction:
Over the winter, Winn stated that he wanted to run more, with an eye on stealing at least 30 bags. His minor league resume supports his position. His average hit rate (1.554) doesn’t support a push over 20 home runs. Let’s go with a .270 batting average with 100 runs, 15 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a floor of 30 stolenbases.
2 – Dansby Swanson, CHC (ADP – 174.7)
Over the past five years, Swanson missed 30 games, leading to sneaky fantasy value. He finished 22nd in FPGscore (1.98) in 2020, 62nd in 2021 (1.13), 9th in 2022 (7.01), 80th in 2023 (-0.33), and 70th in 2024 (0.00). This season, he is the 99th batter drafted.
His contact batting average (.331) and average hit rate (1.612) were five-year lows in 2024. Swanson posted almost a career-average strikeout rate (24.3) and walk rate (9.1). He had a weaker swing path, highlighted by a new top with his groundball rate (49.9) and the lowest line drive rate (16.8) of his career. His exit velocity (89.4 mph) aligned with his previous resume.
Swanson played well vs. left-handed pitching (.318/28/4/15/4 over 110 at-bats). From May through July, his bat was a massive liability (.213 over 240 at-bats with 20 runs, six home runs, 21 RBIs, and four steals). He scored 62 runs in the other three months with 11 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.
Last December, Swanson had core surgery. He landed on the injured list last May with a right knee issue.
Dansby Swanson Fantasy Prediction:
With steals added to Swanson’s equation over the past four seasons, his floor in fantasy value has been much higher. He offers a four-category skill set with an outside chance to rebound in batting average. Most of his at-bats last season came in the second (101), sixth (127), and eighth (208) slots in the batting order, decreasing his value in RBIs (66) and RBI chance (340). Ideally, any fantasy supporter wants him to hit his way to a better spot in the batting order.
3 – Zach Neto, LAA (ADP – 196.6)
The progression of Neto in his second year with the Angels led to him ranking 34th in FPGscore (2.45) for hitters. His season ended last year with a right shoulder issue that required surgery in November. Los Angeles expects him to miss some time this year, with an unknown return date. As a result, his price point (115th batter selected) is well below his success in 2024.
Last year, his average hit rate (1.778) supported over 30 home runs with 550 at-bats. Neto only had 34 barrels, with no edge in his exit velocity (88.5 mph) or hard-hit rate (38.6). Despite regression in his fly-ball rate (38.6), his HR/FB rate (14.9) beat his rookie season. He had almost no change in his approach – strikeout rate (23.3) and walk rate (6.5).
His bat was on point against left-handed pitching (.374/18/5/17/9 over 107 at-bats) while needing work vs. righties in batting average (.218). Neto had the most production in June (.239/13/5/20/3 over 88 at-bats) and August (.235/13/7/19/6 over 102 at-bats). He had 34.9% of his at-bats hitting second in the batting order but 52.4% in the bottom third of their lineup.
Zach Neto Fantasy Prediction:
Similar to Nolan Schanuel, Neto had a minimal minor league resume (.321/39/10/40/8 over 187 at-bats) before reaching Los Angeles while showcasing a favorable walk rate (8.7). The Angels manager (Ron Washington) suggested he would hit five or sixth in their batting order when Neto returns to health.
Without more insight about his recovery timetable, a drafter can only speculate on his skill set and buy another replacement option on draft day. Shoulder injuries and less work over the winter tend to lead to less power. The key to his fantasy value is a return to the top two slots in the batting order. I like the direction of his bat, but I need more information before investing. Neto is a wild card player for me in 2025.
4 – Zack Gelof, ATH (ADP – 212.5)
After a productive half-season with Oakland (.267/40/14/32/14 over 270 at-bats), Gelof had a much weaker approach strikeout rate (34.4) and walk rate (7.0) last season. In addition, his contact batting average (.340) was below 2023 (.340) and his minor league career (.422). With runners on base, Gelof has a disaster RBI rate (10). On the positive side, his average hit rate (1.714) was high enough to support 25 home runs if he had more balls in play.
Gelof hit .196 over his first 92 at-bats with 11 runs, three home runs, seven home runs, and four stolen bases while striking out 33 times. He missed the following three weeks with an oblique issue. His bat was more productive in May and June (24/10/24/7 over 164 at-bats) despite hitting .207. Gelof ran more over the final two months (13 steals) with an uptick in batting average (.242), but he only had four home runs and 14 RBIs over 182 at-bats.
Left-handed pitchers held him to a .138 batting average with 13 runs, two home runs, six RBIs, and five stolen bases over 109 at-bats. Gelof had similar struggles in 2023 (.168/6/1/23 over 72 at-bats with 28 strikeouts). His HR/FB rate (14.4) was well below 2023 (22.2%) and minor league career. Gelof also lost his line drive swing path (19.6% - 25.5% in 2023).
Zack Gelof Fantasy Prediction:
His top attraction is his ability to offer a high contact batting average, and his minor strikeout rate (27.0) suggests a rebound in approach in 2025. On the downside, Gelof doesn’t belong in the lineup against lefties at this point in his career.
He profiles as a 25/30 player with 550 at-bats, but there is some playing time concern due to Luis Urias now on the A’s roster (.264 vs. lefties with 66 runs, 17 home runs, 56 RBIs, and two steals over 420 at-bats). I don’t view Gelof as a lock to kill a fantasy team in batting average, and at some point, his right-handed bat should improve against left-handed pitching (.326 with 10 home runs over 89 at-bats in 2022 in the minors).
5 – Gleyber Torres, DET (ADP – 231.3)
Consistency has been a problem for Torres over his seven seasons with the Yankees. He underperformed expectations three times while never reaching his stellar output in 2019 (.278 with 96 runs, 38 home runs, 90 RBIs, and five steals over 546 at-bats).
Last year, New York gave him 40.4% of his at-bats from the leadoff position, where Torres has his best value (.283/38/6/22/2). His bat played well against left-handed pitching (.265 with 28 runs, seven home runs, 16 RBIs, and three stolen bases over 147 at-bats). He hit .306 over the final two months over 206 at-bats with 33 runs, five home runs, and 21 RBIs.
His average hit rate (1.470) was below 2022 (1.756) and 2023 (1.656), suggesting fewer than 20 home runs this season. Torres continues to have a favorable strikeout rate (20.5) and walk rate (9.8). He posted a career-low hard-hit rate (35.4) and only 29 barrels (43 in 2022 and 40 in 2023). His launch angle (15.0) remained intact while having a three-low in his exit velocity (88.6 mph).
Gleyber Torres Fantasy Prediction:
Torres is in a contract year, and the Tigers will start him at second base on most nights. Over the past five seasons, he’s been a below-league-average run producer (RBI rate – 13.4). In 2023 and 2024, Torres was a top-50 fantasy hitter in both seasons (135th batter selected in 2025). I don’t like his direction, but he has enough tools to outperform his ADP by a minimum of a couple of rounds just by adding steals back into his equation. Buy his potential steady five-category stats, with the hopes he’s motivated to get paid in 2026.
6 – Willi Castro, MIN (ADP – 233.5)
The Twins gave Castro the best playing time opportunity in his six years in the majors, leading to career highs in most categories except stolen bases (14). He saw time at 2B, 3B, SS, and OF. There has been minimal change in his average hit rate (1.558), and he continues to have weakness in his RBI rate (12). Castro upped his walk rate (8.0), close to the league average, while striking out 23.6% of the time.
After the All-Star break in 2024, he only hit .219 with 35 runs, five home runs, 30 RBIs, and four stolen bases despite his best overall production coming in August (.240/19/4/18/2 over 104 at-bats). Castro has growth in his exit velocity (87.4 – mph) and hard-hit rate (36.1), with a few more line drives (21.9%) at the expense of his fly-ball rate (37.8).
Over 1,923 at-bats in the majors, Castro has a .248 batting average with 283 runs, 45 home runs, 195 RBIs, and 65 stolen bases. His profile with 500 at-bats came to 73 runs, 12 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 17 steals. The Twins gave him 198 at-bats from the leadoff position (.293/38/5/26/3) last season, but I don’t see him as a long-term solution for that job in 2025.
Willi Castro Fantasy Prediction
Castro hit the ball harder last year, an area he needs more follow-through in this year to keep a starting job. I don’t trust him to hit more home runs, so Castro must run more to maintain playable fantasy value. Minnesota doesn’t list him as a starter at any position in late February, suggesting a sharp decline in at-bats, even with his multi-position eligibility. He’s not my type of dance partner, so I’ll avoid him this draft season.
7 – Colt Keith, DET (ADP – 233.5)
The Tigers selected Keith in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over his first two seasons in the minors, he hit .293 with 79 runs, 11 home runs, 63 RBIs, and eight steals over 417 at-bats. Keith walked 13.0% of the time, with just below the league-average strikeout rate (22.2). He missed the back half of the 2022 season due to a shoulder injury.
His bat showed growth at AA in 2023, leading to a .325 batting average with 43 runs, 14 home runs, 50 RBIs, and two stolen bases over 246 at-bats. Keith also handled himself well at AAA (.287/45/13/51/1 over 261 at-bats). His average hit rate at three levels was 1.800 or higher in 2022 and 2023, pointing to a 30-home run hitter down the road. In addition, his contact batting average (.398) has been stellar in his time in the minors.
Pitchers kept him in check last April (.154/5//5/20 over 91 at-bats) while hitting two home runs or fewer in four other months. His bat looked major league-ready in July (.322 with 18 runs, seven home runs, 17 RBIs, and one stolen base over 87 at-bats). The Tigers gave him 82 at-bats against left-handed pitching (.305/7/1/8/2 with 24 strikeouts).
His swing path was groundball favoring (44.4%), with a much weaker HR/FB rate (9.3) than his time in the minors in 2022 and 2023. Keith had below-par stats in exit velocity (87.9 mph), barrel rate (5.6), and hard-hit rate (35.0).
Colt Keith Fantasy Prediction:
The Tigers plan on switching Keith to first base. His strikeout rate (19.8) was favorable in his rookie season, but he needs to work on his walk rate (6.5). His power and batting average metrics came in well below his minor-league path, giving him hidden potential for someone looking at his surface stats. Keith’s second base qualification could be an advantage to some team builds. Possible 20 home runs and 80 RBIs, with a favorable batting average.
8 – Brandon Lowe, TB (ADP – 230.0)
Over the past three seasons, Lowe wasn’t in the Rays’ lineup for 205 games. He landed on the injured list midway through last April with an oblique issue. Toe and finger injuries pushed him to the sidelines a couple more times later in the season. Only once (2021 – 535) in his career has Lowe had more than 385 at-bats.
He had empty stats in 2024 over the first two months (.179/6/1/8 over 53 at-bats). For the remainder of the year, Lowe hit .256 with 50 runs, 20 home runs, 50 RBIs, and five stolen bases over 332 at-bats. His bat swing had more value against left-handed pitching (.265/8/4/16 over 68 at-bats). Tampa gave Lowe 295 of his 385 in the second slot in their batting order.
His walk rate (7.8) was a five-year low while ranking below the league average with his strikeout rate (26.4). Lowe’s exit velocity (89.8 mph), hard-hit rate (44.7), and barrel rate (12.4) aligned with his career path. His fly-ball rate (41.8) has been over 40% over the past six years. He has a rising HR/FB rate (18.3), but it was below his best three seasons (21.8, 23.7, and 24.1) from 2021 to 2023.
Brandon Lowe Fantasy Prediction:
With Tampa playing in a replica Yankees Stadium, Lowe will benefit from a shorter right-field porch. His swing path promotes power, but his long history of injuries invites some missed time. I can’t dismiss some off days as well vs. some left-handed pitching. Lowe is pretty much dirty power for anyone shopping in the second base aisle late in drafts.
9 – Trevor Story, BOS (ADP – 237.0)
In his three seasons with Boston, Story missed 323 games, with four stints (wrist, heel, shoulder, and elbow) on the injured list, two of which required surgery. He struggled over his first 72 at-bats (.208/8/0/6) in 2022, followed by sensational production (.252 with 21 runs, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, and six stolen bases over 107 at-bats). Over his next 32 games, Story lost his approach (43 strikeouts and five walks), leading to a step back in results (.203/20/6/18/3 over 128 at-bats). He hit .340 over his final 50 at-bats, with one home run and eight RBIs.
Story had elbow surgery in January of 2023, putting him out of major league action until August 8th. Over his 158 at-bats, he was lost at the plate (.203 with 12 runs, three home runs, 14 RBIs, and 10 steals). His strikeout rate (31.4) was well below 2020 (24.3%) and 2021 (23.4%) with the Rockies. Story had the lowest walk rate (5.4) of his career.
Eight games into last season (7-for-31 with one run, four RBIs, and one steal), Boston lost Story for 134 games with shoulder surgery. He hit .270 over his final 63 at-bats with seven runs, two home runs, and five stolen bases.
His launch angle (18.6) has been home run-favoring in seven of his nine years in the majors. Story comes off a career-low barrel rate (6.6). He has never had a flyball rate lower than 42.2%. His HR/FB rate from 2020 and 2022 (13.4, 13.9, and 14.8) failed to match his 2018 (19.9) and 2019 (19.9) seasons with the Rockies (only 7.0% and 7.7% over the past two years).
Trevor Story Fantasy Prediction:
Story comes into 2025 with an even more beaten-down profile, with more questions than answers in the fantasy market. His ADP (237) is well below his peak form from 2018 to 2020, when he ranked in the top 10 each year for hitters by FPGscore (10.00, 7.75, and 3.75 – strike season). The Red Sox have him under contract for two more seasons, and they would love some return on their investment. Story has the tools to outperform his ADP by a wide margin, with minimal replacement cost if he fails. With positive spring reports, he could be a missing piece to a winning team in deep formats.
10 – Jonathan India, KC (ADP – 246.0)
India had the bulk of his at-bats (385) in 2024 from the leadoff position for Cincinnati. He ranked 89th in FPGscore (-0.88) for hitters while coming off the board as the 154th batter in the early draft season. His strikeout rate (19.6) was the lowest of his career, and India pushed his walk rate (12.6) to a new top, inviting another top-of-the-order opportunity.
He struggled on the road (.225/42/4/25/6 over 280 at-bats). His bat faded after the All-Star break (.210 over 224 at-bats with 36 runs, seven home runs, 20 RBIs, and five steals). India was a below-par hitter against right-handed pitching (.237/58/12/44/10 over 392 at-bats).
His exit velocity (87.2 mph), hard-hit rate (36.2), and barrel rate (7.7) almost matched his career averages. India’s contact batting average (.324) has been in a tight range over the past three seasons. When at his best in 2021, he finished 46th in fantasy value in Roto 5 X 5 formats.
Jonathan India Fantasy Prediction:
The Royals need a leadoff hitter, giving India an excellent opportunity to hit in front of Bobby Witt. Kansas City plans on giving him at-bats in the outfield, helping his ability to stay in the lineup more often. The downgrade in his home ballpark is a factor in his power expectations. The Royals stole 89 fewer bases than the Reds last season. India is a nice, steady player with some upside if given over 500 at-bats again in 2025. For a fantasy team cheating second base, his bat does make sense for some team structures.
