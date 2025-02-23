2025 Fantasy Baseball: Gleyber Torres Profile, Preview, Predictions
With a downgrade in home ballpark and disappointing stats in 2024, Gleyber Torres has fallen out of favor in fantasy drafts this year. He's set to be a free agent next season, so will his bat have more juice in it in 2025?
2B – Gleyber Torres, DET (ADP – 231.3)
Consistency has been a problem for Torres over his seven seasons with the Yankees. He underperformed expectations three times while never reaching his stellar output in 2019 (.278 with 96 runs, 38 home runs, 90 RBIs, and five steals over 546 at-bats).
Last year, New York gave him 40.4% of his at-bats from the leadoff position, where Torres has his best value (.283/38/6/22/2). His bat played well against left-handed pitching (.265 with 28 runs, seven home runs, 16 RBIs, and three stolen bases over 147 at-bats). He hit .306 over the final two months over 206 at-bats with 33 runs, five home runs, and 21 RBIs.
His average hit rate (1.470) was below 2022 (1.756) and 2023 (1.656), suggesting fewer than 20 home runs this season. Torres continues to have a favorable strikeout rate (20.5) and walk rate (9.8). He posted a career-low hard-hit rate (35.4) and only 29 barrels (43 in 2022 and 40 in 2023). His launch angle (15.0) remained intact while having a three-low in his exit velocity (88.6 mph).
Fantasy Outlook: Torres is in a contract year, and the Tigers will start him at second base on most nights. Over the past five seasons, he’s been a below-league-average run producer (RBI rate – 13.4). In 2023 and 2024, Torres was a top-50 fantasy hitter in both seasons (135th batter selected in 2025).
I don’t like his direction, but he has enough tools to outperform his ADP by a minimum of a couple of rounds just by adding steals back into his equation. Buy his potential steady five-category stats, with the hopes he’s motivated to get paid in 2026.
