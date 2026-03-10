Juan Soto, Nolan McLean Headline Top New York Mets Fantasy Baseball Picks for 2026

The New York Mets enter the 2026 season with a mix of superstar talent, rebound candidates, and emerging prospects who could deliver major value in fantasy baseball drafts. From elite producers like Juan Soto to upside plays such as Carson Benge and breakout pitcher Nolan McLean, the Mets offer several intriguing targets for fantasy managers.

Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets (NFBC ADP – 183)

Over the past two years, I’ve chased Alvarez as a value C2 option, but injuries (thumb in 2024, hand and another thumb in 2025) have limited him significantly.

He showed flashes of power potential (September 2024: 5 HR in 59 at-bats; combined minors/majors 2025: 24 HR and 63 RBI in just 371 at-bats) when healthy.

Last season, he rated well in exit velocity (93.1 mph) and hard-hit rate (54.3%), though he finished with a groundball swing path (49.1%) and still needs work on strikeouts (26.4%).

Despite setbacks, his counting stats were winning when on the field (55 R, 24 HR, 63 RBI across all levels in 2025), suggesting major upside with health.

Fantasy Outlook: A 25-home run profile is realistic with 500 at-bats; health risk makes him hard to overpay for, but he remains difficult to avoid given the talent and lower ADP.

Juan Soto, New York Mets (NFBC ADP – 5)

New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) returns to the dugout against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at Clover Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Soto surprisingly led the NL in stolen bases (38 at 90.5% success) last season, while setting career highs in home runs (43) and maintaining 100+ RBI for three straight years.

He posted a five-year high average hit rate (1.993), strong contact batting average (.345), elite walk rate (17.8%), and top-tier hard-hit metrics (55.1%, 93.8 mph exit velocity, and 18.1% barrel rate).

Power gains came with a career-worst strikeout rate (19.2%), but he had a rising launch angle (12.0°) and flyball rate (38.6%), pushing his HR/FB rate to 25.1%.

Road batting average carried risk (.240 over 208 at-bats), but he closed strong (.293/45/18/43/23 over final 198 at-bats) and peaked in June (.322 over 90 AB).

Fantasy Outlook: 27.3% of his 2025 roto value came from steals, unlikely to repeat; projects: 110 R, 35 HR, 100 RBI, 20 SB with some batting-average rebound, but Bobby Witt Jr. edges him due to position; ceiling remains elite in his prime, though lineup protection behind him is weaker this year.

Luis Robert, New York Mets (NFBC ADP – 111)

New York Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) bunts the ball during the New York Mets spring training workouts at Clover Park. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Robert missed 52 games again in 2025 (35.7% of possible starts over the last five years), mostly due to two hamstring IL stints, limiting him despite 33 steals.

His average hit rate (1.635) dropped well below his 2023 peak (2.056), contact batting average hit a five-year low (.315), and strikeouts were higher (26.0%) for the past three years.

Minor improvements in exit velocity (89.4 mph), hard-hit rate (41.2%), and barrel rate (10.1%) came with better launch angle (18.2°), but flyball rate (41.8%) and HR/FB rate (12.3%) remained below career averages.

He struggled heavily vs. right-handers (.211 over 289 at-bats), though the Mets trade should move him to third or fourth in the order for better RBI chances.

Fantasy Outlook: Once a rising stud, his luster has faded with injury risk; easy to dismiss, but underlying skills offer 30/30 upside if strikeouts rebound; pure risk/reward play whose 2026 stats could drive future earnings (free agent in 2027). His ADP is rising in March.

Carson Benge, New York Mets (NFBC ADP – 368)

New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge (93) makes a diving catch to retire St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Nelson Velázquez (not pictured) during the second inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Drafted 19th overall in 2024 for his bat (despite prior TJ surgery), Benge hit .339 in college with 25 HR, 107 RBI, and 18 SB over 445 at-bats, plus elite contact (.417) and more walks (91) than strikeouts (83).

In two minor-league seasons (496 at-bats across four levels), he hit .280 with 97 runs, 17 HR, 81 RBI, and 25 SB; walk rate stayed a plus (13.4%), and his strikeouts were favorable (18.0%).

Struggled at AAA (.178 over 90 at-bats), but showed a high exit velocity (92.1 mph) and hard-hit rate (52.8%) over a limited sample size; low flyball rate (32.8%) last year.

Fantasy Outlook: Young bat with five-tool potential close to the majors; projects to hit first in the Mets lineup once ready, with approach and skills suggesting quick arrival.

Could start 2026 at AAA (deep-league bench stash), but trending higher this spring; comps to a Grady Sizemore 2005-type season but with a better approach.

Nolan McLean, New York Mets (NFBC ADP – 96)

Drafted in the third round of 2023 as a two-way player, McLean transitioned to pitching and showed strong growth in 2025 (8-5, 2.45 ERA, 1.126 WHIP, 127 Ks over 113.2 IP between AA/AAA).

Excelled after mid-August call-up (5-1, 2.06 ERA, 1.042 WHIP, 57 K over 48.0 IP in eight starts), with improved command (3.0 BB/9) and strikeout rate (10.7 K/9).

Plus fastball velocity (95.7 mph) anchors his mix; slider was high-usage (34.2%) but weaker (.341 BAA), while sinker (.193), curveball (.074), four-seamer (.154), and changeup (.143) graded well.

Came off a 161.2-inning season (minors and majors), setting him up for 30 starts in 2026 with low arm mileage as a positive.

Fantasy Outlook: Treated as borderline SP2/SP3 this draft season; short big-league resume and command hurdles remain before becoming a trusted ace; sits between breakout potential and bust risk depending on continued growth. McLean has a significant jump in innings in back-to-back seasons (76.1 and 52.0).

Building a winning fantasy baseball roster often means balancing elite talent with upside picks, and the Mets provide both entering the 2026 season. Whether you’re investing early in Juan Soto or taking later-round shots on players like Carson Benge and Francisco Alvarez, several Mets have the potential to outperform their draft-day value.

