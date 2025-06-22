Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Finally Nearing Return Following Latest Update
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is growing ever closer to a return, and is scheduled to make his first rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Glasnow will last two innings in his first appearance, and expects the 31-year-old to make at least three rehab starts before he returns to the majors.
The Dodgers placed Glasnow on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation April 28, then moved the right-hander to the 60-day injured list May 31. He made five MLB starts before his injury, where he posted a 4.50 ERA in 18 innings, striking out 23 batters.
Glasnow came to the Dodgers before the 2024 season, and had made his first All-Star game with Los Angeles. He made 22 starts before landing on the injured list with right elbow tendinitis in Aug. 2024. He had a 3.49 ERA through 134 innings pitched with 168 strikeouts.
He struck out the most batters per nine innings among Dodgers starters, and led the rotation with a .948 WHIP. He also had a FIP of 2.90, meaning he pitched better than his ERA showed.
Glasnow's return would be a big addition for the Dodgers, who have struggled with rotational depth all season due to injuries. Currently, there are 14 Dodgers are on the injured list, all of whom are pitchers, though Glasnow is one of a few nearing a return.
Glasnow briefly slowed his throwing progress earlier this month due to general body soreness after a bullpen, however has continued his progress and says he feels fine.
“I feel totally fine. Totally normal,” Glasnow said. “My shoulder is totally fine. That issue, I haven’t felt since I started throwing. It was fine. It really was just, I think, a precaution. I felt totally fine, I’m good to go.”
Adding another arm to the rotation is crucial for the Dodgers, who will need all the depth they can get heading into the All-Star break. They currently lead the NL West with the best record in the National League, and are 4.5 games ahead of the second-place San Francisco Giants.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.