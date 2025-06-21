Braves Chris Sale Heading to 15-Day Injured List
The injury bug plaguing the Atlanta Braves' rotation has found its way to left-hander Chris Sale. According to the team, he's been placed on the 15-day injured list with a fractured left rib cage. In a corresponding move, left-hander Austin Cox gets another call-up to the Majors.
His move to the injured list is retroactive to Thursday, June 19.
For what it's worth, this arm is fine. The debate about him pitching deeper into that last doesn't need to be had. While this isn't confirmed, it wouldn't be too surprising to find out if that diving play in the ninth inning on Wednesday, where he landed right around his chest, played a role.
This is one of the bigger blows the Braves have had to their starting rotation. Sale had been a force over his last 10 starts. He's had a 1.23 ERA with 1.00 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 66 innings over that span.
Sale has stayed mostly healthy during his time with the Braves, but this isn't his first notable injury since coming to Atlanta. He missed the end of the regular season, including Game 162, because he had back spasms.
There have been no reports on how long he's estimated to be out yet, just the minimum number of days required right now. That will be updated accordingly when that is known.
Cox has not pitched in the Majors yet this season despite having been called up previously. He took his day or so of MLB pay and went back to Triple-A. In 13 innings over 11 outings with Triple-A Gwinnett, Cox has a 4.85 ERA.
Two notable members of the Braves' rotation are on the injured list already. Reynaldo López has been out with a shoulder injury since the end of March. He's still not expected to be back for some time, if at all, this season. AJ Smith-Shawver went down with a UCL injury and had Tommy John surgery. He'll be out for the rest of the season and likely most of 2026.
The Braves have the rotation set for their weekend series with the Marlins. Grant Holmes pitches Saturday and Bryce Elder pitches Sunday. It's to be determined after that. Rookie pitcher Didier Fuentes, who made his MLB debut Friday, is still up with the big league team. He could stick around and make another couple more starts. The Braves could also seek alternatives.