Week 18 Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Is Kirby Yates a winning closing buy or a fantasy trap?
The top closing arm expected to get traded over the next week should be David Bednar. The winning team should improve their playoff chances.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Despite having a 7.99 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over his first 23.2 innings, with 27 strikeouts, Kevin Ginkel has been closer-worthy over his last 12 appearances. He allowed three runs, 13 baserunners, and 11 strikeouts over 11.2 innings while converting his only save chances. At this point in the season, the Diamondbacks don’t have another viable option to close games.
Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles placed Felix Bautista on the injured list his week with a right shoulder issue. As a result, Seranthony Dominguez takes over Baltimore’s closing job while still having an outside chance of getting traded. He struggled over his last 6.1 innings (three runs, 13 baserunners, and one home run with eight strikeouts, one save, and one blown save). Before his downturn, he tossed 16.1 innings with 13 baserunners and 25 strikeouts.
Andrew Kittredge is another option for the Orioles’ ninth inning. He has a 1.59 ERA and 0.44 WHIP over his last 11.1 innings with eight strikeouts.
Los Angeles Dodgers
A week goes by, and the Dodgers lost another high-priced arm (Tanner Scott – left elbow). The issue appears to be minor, but LA needs another arm to finish games until he returns. Kirby Yates should be his natural replacement, and he picked up a save over the past week. On the downside, his arm has regressed over his last six appearances (four runs, eight baserunners, and two home runs over four innings with three strikeouts).
Kirby may have an underlying injury, which could give Alex Vesia the inside track for the Dodgers’ saves. He allowed a run and six baserunners over his last 10.1 innings with 13 strikeouts and a blown save. Vesia has three saves this season and another five in 2024.
Philadelphia Phillies
Matt Strahm remains the best relieving arm for the Phillies. He’s riding a nine-inning scoreless streak with seven baserunners, 11 strikeouts, and two saves. Over his last 12 appearances, Strahm has four saves and two holds. Orion Kerkering has a 1.46 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts over his previous 24.2 innings, but he hasn’t recorded a save since June 19th.
San Francisco Giants
The last save by Camilo Doval came on July 11th. He hasn’t allowed a run over his last four innings with one hit, five walks, four strikeouts, and two saves. Doval issued seven free passes over his previous five appearances. His walk rate (4.9) remains a significant obstacle for long-term success closing for the Giants.
The best arm in San Francisco’s bullpen remains Randy Rodriguez. He has a 0.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 12 strikeouts over 12.2 innings since his last save chance (he blew the lead).
Texas Rangers
Robert Garcia remains the top closing option for the Rangers. He closed out two wins over his last three appearances after the All-Star break while allowing a run, four baserunners, and five strikeouts over three innings. Since May 24th, he posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts over 18.2 innings with seven saves and two blown saves.
Jon Gray returned from the injured list on Wednesday, and his arm responded well in his first relief appearance (two shutout innings with one hit and a win). He also pitched well over his two appearances at AAA (3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and six strikeouts over 5.2 innings). The length of his outings suggests a push toward starting, but Gray could be a dark horse to close for Texas.
Washington Nationals
Kyle Finnegan has been a disaster over his last four games. He gave up 10 runs, 13 baserunners, and one home run over 2.2 innings with three strikeouts while converting one of his two save chances. He turned a winning season (2.36 ERA and 1.05 WHIP) into a liability in a matter of 10 days (4.62 ERA and 1.32 WHIP). Finnegan is 19-for-25 in save conversions.
The next man up in the Nationals' bullpen is Jose Ferrer. He continues to have risk in his ERA (4.97) while moving in a positive direction over his last 5.2 innings (one run and six baserunners with three strikeouts).
