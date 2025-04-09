Week 3 Fantasy Baseball Injury Update: Jackson Merrill Among Key Sluggers On IL
Several prominent players across Major League Baseball are currently dealing with injuries that have led to stints on the injured list. From the Padres' Jackson Merrill to the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, the impact of these injuries is felt not only by the teams but also by fantasy managers. Let’s take a look at the fantasy baseball impact of these injuries and try to pinpoint when these sluggers may return to action.
OF Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres
Padres slugger Jackson Merrill has been placed on the 10-day Injured List (retroactive to April 7) due to a right hamstring strain.
The Padres have been very cautious with their superstar, initially giving him rest to facilitate recovery. Unfortunately, progress has been slow, necessitating additional time off. Merrill is expected to be sidelined for at least the coming week, with the hope that this will allow him to fully recover and reach the potential many have anticipated.
2B Matt McLain, Cincinnati Reds
The Reds placed Matt McLain on the injured list last night after being out of the starting lineup since last Friday with a hamstring issue. Officially, he’s been on the sidelines for three days, giving him a chance to return on April 17th against Seattle at home.
2B Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
Marte has been placed on the injured list due to a hamstring strain, and the team has confirmed that his absence will extend for several weeks rather than days. This setback is particularly unfortunate, as Marte had been performing exceptionally well to start the season, posting a .346/.469/.462 slash line over his first eight games.
1B Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
The seasoned veteran underwent ankle surgery during the offseason, and it is the same ankle that has now led to his current stint on the injured list. The injury occurred after a slip in the shower at his residence, prompting his placement on the IL on April 3, with the designation retroactive to March 31.
Fortunately for fantasy managers, Freeman could return to action as early as April 11 against the Chicago Cubs. The slugger is poised to deliver solid production with such a potent lineup surrounding him in Los Angeles.
OF Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers
Langford exited last night's game due to discomfort in his side following a strikeout. This raises some concern, as he experienced a similar issue during Spring Training. Fantasy managers will need to monitor this situation closely.
OF Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles
Regrettably, the left-handed power hitter will be unavailable for an extended period. Cowser sustained a thumb injury while sliding into first base during a March 30 contest, and the following day, he was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a fracture in his left thumb. The Orioles outfielder is now anticipated to be sidelined for approximately six to eight weeks as he recovers from the injury.
C Ivan Herrera, St. Louis Cardinals
Herrera is currently managing inflammation in his left knee and will be considered day-to-day moving forward. The Cardinals are optimistic that his absence will be brief, as the promising young catcher has been in outstanding form, posting a .381/.458/1.048 slash line with four home runs and 11 RBIs across his first seven games.
