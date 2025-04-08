Week 3 Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Blake Snell Headlines Banged Up Pitchers
Several key starting pitchers are currently dealing with injuries, potentially impacting their fantasy baseball value. The Dodgers’ Blake Snell headlines the list but Zach Eflin, Max Scherzer, Spencer Arrighetti, and George Kirby also present unique concerns for fantasy managers, with varying timelines for recovery.
SP Blake Snell, Los Angeles Dodgers
Snell said that he’s been pitching through soreness since the beginning of the season. Although an MRI came back showing no structural damage, there was apparent inflammation.
Unfortunately, many players attempt to push through injuries without disclosure, whether to protect their roster spot, secure future earnings, or for reasons that remain opaque. The lack of transparency makes it difficult to forecast how this injury will affect his performance. Although the imaging didn’t reveal any structural damage, Snell will likely remain sidelined until the end of April. That being said, I anticipate a return to elite status once he steps back on the mound.
SP Zach Eflin, Baltimore Orioles
Eflin was removed from his start last night due to shoulder fatigue after tossing six innings of one-run ball. After generating the victory, he moved to 2-1 on the season with a 3.00 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP (14th-best in the big leagues). However, he’s only struck out eight batters over 18 innings.
Although Eflin expressed minimal concern in his post-game interviews, indicating that the exit was precautionary, he will undergo testing today to confirm his long-term health. Fantasy baseball owners will want to monitor this situation closely.
SP Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays
Scherzer is still experiencing “lingering tightness” from a cortisone shot. It remains uncertain whether this issue necessitates further medical intervention or is simply a byproduct of the aging process, where recovery takes longer. Regardless, having thrown only three innings this season and with no clear timetable for his return, it’s unclear when he will pitch again. Should this absence persist, a rehab assignment may become necessary.
SP Spencer Arrighetti, Houston Astros
After dominating his first start of the season with one-hit ball over six innings, the young pitcher was lit up over the weekend for five runs in 3.2 innings. More concerning than that, Arrighetti was struck by a comebacker directly to his hand during batting practice, resulting in a broken thumb that is expected to sideline him for a significant period.
While it’s difficult to predict an exact recovery timeline, it is reasonable to expect him to be unavailable for the remainder of the month. The thumb will need to be properly immobilized and healed before he can resume activity, requiring a gradual ramp-up process. This is a major blow to the Houston Astros and fantasy baseball managers alike.
Once Arrighetti returns, he will need to avoid walking batters and allowing homers to be a trustworthy option. He may struggle in the WHIP department and will need to get ahead in the count to produce more strikeouts.
SP George Kirby, Seattle Mariners
Updates on Kirby’s status had been notably scarce following his placement on the Injured List, but General Manager Justin Hollander provided encouraging clarity on Monday. Hollander confirmed that Kirby has successfully progressed through each stage of his recovery, including a productive bullpen session over the weekend, with two additional sessions scheduled this week. Kirby will be back in fantasy lineups sooner than later and should be firing on all cylinders. Last season, he went 14-11 with a 3.53 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 179 strikeouts. Expect similar production when he returns to the mound.
