Week 5 Fantasy Baseball Injury Report (Pitchers)
Injuries are piling up across the fantasy baseball landscape, with several high-profile pitchers either sidelined or trending in the wrong direction. Here’s a breakdown of the latest updates, timelines, and fantasy implications to help you navigate the chaos.
A.J. Puk, Arizona Diamondbacks
After suffering a left elbow injury last week, Puk received uninspiring news after an MRI. He’ll have follow-up tests by other doctors to determine the best course of action. I suspect Puk needs TJ surgery, making him an easy cut in all fantasy leagues.
Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves
After one start with the Braves, Strider landed on the injured list with a mild hamstring issue. Atlanta hopes to have him back on the mound in early May.
Grayson Rodriguez, Baltimore Orioles
In March, Rodriguez suffered a triceps issue in his pitching arm that was later classified as an elbow injury. Five weeks later, he developed a right shoulder problem (lat) after multiple bullpen sessions. Baltimore shut him down for a couple of weeks, suggesting Rodriguez's earliest return to the majors will come in June. His trifecta of issues makes him an easy avoid and drop in shallow leagues.
Zach Eflin, Baltimore Orioles
It’s been 17 days since Eflin (lat) made his last start for the Orioles. Baltimore expects to have him back on the mound this weekend. If all goes well, he should start a rehab assignment in about 10 days.
Lucas Giolito, Boston Red Sox
In his last appearance at AAA (4/20), Giolito allowed three runs, six hits, and one home run over five innings with four strikeouts. He threw 65 pitches, putting him on pace to return to the majors after one more rehab start.
Ryan Pressly, Chicago Cubs
Despite not allowing a run over eight innings in April with eight baserunners and four strikeouts, Pressly popped up on the injury report on Wednesday. His right knee has been bothering him, leading to it needing to be drained. An IL stint is possible, and he hasn’t pitched since April 20th.
Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians
After burying fantasy teams over his first 11 games, Clase developed a right shoulder issue after pitching three consecutive games last week. The Guardians have him listed as day-to-day.
Lance McCullers, Houston Astros
The Astros pushed back McCullers' next rehab start to Saturday after getting scratched in his last outing due to an illness. He threw in the bullpen (33 pitches) on Tuesday.
Blake Snell, Los Angeles Dodgers
Snell opened up 2025 with two poor showings (two runs, 10 hits, and eight walks over nine innings with four strikeouts). He’s been out of action for three weeks with a left shoulder injury. In his second bullpen session, the Dodgers had to shut him down again, leaving the fantasy market wondering when Snell will be ready to pitch again for Los Angeles.
Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers
In his last outing at AAA, Gonsolin upped his pitch count to 79, leading to five innings of work. He allowed two runs, six hits, and two home runs with three strikeouts. The Dodgers hope to have him in their starting rotation next week.
Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers’ AAA franchise had their Thursday game rained out, pushing Woodruff’s next start back another day. Over his first two minor league games, he allowed five runs, 15 baserunners, and eight strikeouts over 7.2 innings.
Pablo Lopez, Minnesota Twins
After one rehab start (one run and three hits over 4.2 innings with four strikeouts), Lopez (hamstring) will take the mound back in Minnesota this weekend.
Matt Brash, Seattle Mariners
Over his four rehab appearances, Brash gave up two runs, four hits, and a walk over 3.2 innings with four strikeouts. In each game, his sinker (top usage pitch) has averaged over 97.0 mph.
George Kirby, Seattle Mariners
Based on a comment (May or June) by their GM (Justin Hollander) this week, the Mariners aren't pushing Kirby along as fast as expected. Seattle projects him to throw batting practice this week.
Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays
The Rays will start McClanahan’s road back to the majors this week. He’ll begin throwing long toss before ramping up to bullpen sessions. Tampa will bring him along slowly, suggesting an early June return to the majors.
Jack Leiter, Texas Rangers
After a successful rehab start (4.2 shutout innings with one hit, one walk, and four strikeouts), the Rangers will insert Leiter into their starting rotation next week. Between the minors and Texas, he’s given up one run, seven hits, and two walks over 14.2 innings with 14 strikeouts.
More Fantasy Baseball News:
Forearm Injury Derails Red-Hot Start For Fantasy Baseball Sleeper Christopher Sanchez
Fantasy Baseball: Marlins Catcher Agustin Ramirez Gaining Waiver Wire Momentum
Should Fantasy Baseball Managers Panic About Guardians Closer Emmanuel Clase?