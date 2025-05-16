Fantasy Sports

Who Wins this Weekend: Aaron Judge vs. Juan Soto

With warmer weather sliding into New York, home runs will be the theme for wins for the Yankees and Mets over the summer. Their stud players square off this weekend, and the fans can't wait to see some knockout blows landing in the seats.

With Aaron Judge on a historic pace after 43 games (.412/40/15/41/3 over 165 at-bats), the New York Yankees sit atop the AL East (25-18). This weekend, they take on their city rivals, the New York Mets, who lead the NL East with a 28-16 record.

In addition, Juan Soto returns to Yankee Stadium for the first time after a memorable 2024 season with the Pinstripes (.288 over 576 at-bats with 128 runs, 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and seven steals). On the downside, Soto is off to a slow start in RBIs (20) and batting average (.255).

His power stroke turned the corner over the past week, leading to four runs, three home runs, and six RBIs over 23 at-bats. Last season, Soto smashed 20 home runs with 59 RBIs over 77 games in Yankee Stadium.

The Mets have the hot-hitting Pete “Big Stack” Alonso (.311/28/9/36 over 161 at-bats) hitting behind Soto, and Francisco Lindor brings swag to the table at the top while offering flair to the biggest moments of games. He’s hitting .294 over his last 51 at-bats with six runs, three home runs, 10 RBIs, and four stolen bases.

The Yankees' starting lineup will be without Jazz Chisholm, and Cody Bellinger (.229/21/5/21/4 over 144 at-bats) is trailing expectations.

Soto faces Carlos Rodon and Max Fried, suggesting a below-par weekend in Yankee Stadium. Surprisingly, he has succeeded against Fried (9-for-27 with two home runs and five RBIs) despite striking out nine times. Soto doesn’t have a hit in two at-bats vs. Rodon. On the positive side, Clarke Schmidt has struggled in his career against lefties (.283 with 23 home runs over 630 at-bats).

Trevor Megill served up one home run over two at-bats to Judge. He’s also had success against Griffin Canning (2-for-5 with one home run and two RBIs). Judge is 0-1 with a walk against David Peterson.

The top of the batting order favors the Mets' “Big Three Bats,” but the Yankees have more star power in their starting pitching in two of their matchups, and Judge has the bat to carry the home team in many games.

Let’s go with Soto smashing one home run this weekend, but Judge wins the home run battle. The Yankees win two of three games, and the Mets' overachieving starting pitchers get exposed by the longball.

