2025-26 Mock NBA Fantasy Draft—Way Too Early Edition, Volume 1.0

Is The Joker 2025-26's top fantasy hoops option. Spoiler alert: Yup.
“Great NBA Finals so far, right?”

“I guess.”

“You guess?”

“I miss my season-long fantasy league.”

“Ahhh. I can see that.”

“You know what would be nice? You know what would get me through the summer?”

“What’s that?”

“A mock fantasy draft for a nine-category league. Even just the first five rounds.”

“Ooh, great call! I bet Fantasy Sports on SI would do just that.”

Your bet would be correct. Welcome to NBA Fantasyland, 2025-26.

ROUND 1

Wemby
  • Team 1: C: Nikola Jokic
  • Team 2: C: Victor Wembanyama
  • Team 3: SG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Team 4: PG: Luka Doncic
  • Team 5: PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Team 6: PF: Anthony Davis
  • Team 7: SG: Anthony Edwards
  • Team 8: PG: Tyrese Haliburton
  • Team 9: PG: Jalen Brunson
  • Team 10: C: Karl-Anthony Towns

Analysis: Isn’t it weird that we can agree Doncic falling to four makes sense? Prevously a consensus number one or two pick, Luka’s fantasy value will be dinged by the somehow-still-super-productive LeBron James.

And then there’s Giannis falling to five, but that, again, makes sense, Wemby and SGA are younger and thus should likely get more minutes. Keep your eye on the Ant Man, who could climb your board as we get closer to Draft Day.

ROUND 2

Steph
  • Team 10: C: Joel Embiid
  • Team 9: SG: Tyrese Maxey
  • Team 8: PF: Domantas Sabonis
  • Team 7: SG: Donovan Mitchell
  • Team 6: PF: Pascal Siakam
  • Team 5: PG: Stephen Curry
  • Team 4: PG: Trae Young
  • Team 3: SF: Jalen Williams
  • Team 2: SF: Kevin Durant
  • Team 1: SF: LeBron James

Analysis: You know the times are a’changin’ when K.D. and Bron go at the bottom of round two—and after Jalen freakin’ Williams. But Williams is a young’un, and Durant and James, um, aren’t.

I’d be nervous to grab Embiid in the second round, but Team 10 thinks he’ll remain on the court, so bully for them.

ROUND 3

Cade
  • Team 1: SG: Devin Booker
  • Team 2: SF: Paolo Banchero
  • Team 3: PF: Evan Mobley
  • Team 4: PF: Alperen Sengun
  • Team 5: C: Bam Adebayo
  • Team 6: SG: Desmond Bane
  • Team 7: PG: Cade Cunningham
  • Team 8: C: Chet Holmgren
  • Team 9: SF: Franz Wagner
  • Team 10: PG: Ja Morant

Analysis: Grabbing Bane at six is reveals Team 6’s strategy, that being to load up on three-pointers and free throw percentages, a category-stuffing approach that has won me not one, but two leagues.

Morant is a second-round talent, but his ability to stay in the lineup—injuries, off-court issues, yadda, yadda, yadda—hurts his value.

ROUND 4

JJJ
  • Team 10: SF: Jayson Tatum
  • Team 9:  C: Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • Team 8: SG: Jaylen Brown
  • Team 7: SG: DeMar DeRozan
  • Team 6: SF: Scottie Barnes
  • Team 5: SG: James Harden
  • Team 4: PG: Darius Garland
  • Team 3: PF: Kawhi Leonard
  • Team 2: SF: Jimmy Butler
  • Team 1: C: Kristaps Porzingis

Analysis: Three Celts (or potentially former Celts) take a big tumble, but you can’t really argue, as Tatum and Brown are both dealing with ouchies, and the Zinger might be playing elsewhere next season.

DeRozan is a box-score-filler who could be a sneaky-good get.

ROUND 5

Dame D.O.L.L.A.
  • Team 1: PG: Jamal Murray
  • Team 2: SG: LaMelo Ball
  • Team 3: SF: Austin Reaves
  • Team 4: C: Nikola Vucevic
  • Team 5: PF: Miles Bridges
  • Team 6: PG: Damian Lillard
  • Team 7: SG: Josh Giddey
  • Team 8: C: Ivica Zubac
  • Team 9: PF: Jarrett Allen
  • Team 10: PG: Tyler Herro

Analysis: Like Morant, Melo has first-round talent, but the uncertainty about either his current team (they stink) or his new team (if I’m Charlotte, I’d totally blow it up), making him an iffy early-round pick.

And don’t be surprised if Giddey vaults up the hit parade.

Final Rosters

Team 1

  • C: Nikola Jokic
  • SF: LeBron James
  • SG: Devin Booker
  • C: Kristaps Porzingis
  • PG: Jamal Murray

Team 2

  • C: Victor Wembanyama
  • SF: Kevin Durant
  • SF: Paolo Banchero
  • SF: Jimmy Butler
  • SG: LaMelo Ball

Team 3

  • SG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • SF: Jalen Williams
  • PF: Evan Mobley
  • PF: Kawhi Leonard
  • SF: Austin Reaves

Team 4

  • PG: Luka Doncic
  • PG: Trae Young
  • PF: Alperen Sengun
  • PG: Darius Garland
  • C: Nikola Vucevic

Team 5

  • PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • PG: Stephen Curry
  • C: Bam Adebayo
  • SG: James Harden
  • PF: Miles Bridges

Team 6

  • PF: Anthony Davis
  • PF: Pascal Siakam
  • SG: Desmond Bane
  • SF: Scottie Barnes
  • PG: Damian Lillard

Team 7

  • SG: Anthony Edwards
  • SG: Donovan Mitchell
  • PG: Cade Cunningham
  • SG: DeMar DeRozan
  • SG: Josh Giddey

Team 8

  • PG: Tyrese Haliburton
  • PF: Domantas Sabonis
  • C: Chet Holmgren
  • SG: Jaylen Brown
  • C: Ivica Zubac

Team 9

  • PG: Jalen Brunson
  • SG: Tyrese Maxey
  • SF: Franz Wagner
  • C: Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • PF: Jarrett Allen

Team 10

  • C: Karl-Anthony Towns
  • C: Joel Embiid
  • PG: Ja Morant
  • SF: Jayson Tatum
  • PG: Tyler Herro

Analysis: There’s a ton of fantasy talent in this draft, so rather than hoping, praying, and wishing for the top spot, you should be crossing your fingers to land at four or five.

To that point, Team 4 looks like a juggernaut, with three guards who will help them make huge noise in four categories: Points, assists, free throw percentage, and steals. They’ll likely punt on rebounds and blocks, and load up on more of the same in the next three rounds, as well they should. Remember, you just need to win each week 5-4.

Speaking of punting, Team 10 is sacrificing the first half of the season altogether, hoping that Tatum returns to the court—and to form—after the All-Star break. That said, if Tatum does Tatum things from February on, and Embiid can stay out of the trainer’s room, they could dominate in big-man stats. It’s a dice-roll, but that’s fantasy hoops, y’all.

Predicted League Standings

  • Team 4
  • Team 2
  • Team 10
  • Team 7
  • Team 5
  • Team 1
  • Team 3
  • Team 8
  • Team 6
  • Team 9

Hopefully that’ll get everybody through the summer.

