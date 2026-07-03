The Philadelphia 76ers have been on a tear to open the NBA offseason, significantly bolstering their lineup as the front office looks to enter the hunt for LeBron James. Philadelphia executed a blockbuster trade earlier in the week, bringing in Jaylen Brown, and continued their backcourt additions on Thursday afternoon.

The team agreed to terms on a contract with star guard Anfernee Simons, signing the former No. 24 overall pick to a two-year deal worth roughly $12.2 million, reuniting the veteran with his former teammate in Brown. He’ll join a talented backcourt group headlined by the pairing of Brown and Tyrese Maxey, with VJ Edgecombe set to enter his second season.

Just in: Free agent guard Anfernee Simons has agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, with a player option in second season, sources tell ESPN. Simons chose the 76ers over other suitors believing his fit is perfect with the revamped 76ers roster. pic.twitter.com/RUbhPzxxxp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2026

Simons adds tremendous scoring prowess to that reserve unit, improving his fantasy basketball outlook for the upcoming year in an improved situation. Philadelphia’s backcourt will shoulder the majority of the shot volume in Nick Nurse’s offense, serving as a positive for Simons’ projections in 2026-27.

He suited up in 55 games a season ago, moving to a bench role while sustaining encouraging efficiency. Simons averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range.

Philadelphia’s newest addition will provide a massive spark to a star-studded rotation, but how will his new team impact his fantasy basketball output for the upcoming season? Let’s explore Simons’ fantasy upside alongside the likes of Maxey, Brown and Edgecombe in Philly:

Sixth Man Role On 76ers’ Bench Could Greatly Benefit Anfernee Simons In Fantasy Basketball

Dec 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and guard Vj Edgecombe (77) talks during a break in action against the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nurse will have plenty of versatility in his backcourt coming into the new season. Considering Maxey’s new role as the primary playmaker, along with the defensive prowess of Brown and Edgecombe, there’s reason to believe all three could be featured in the starting lineup to open the season.

With such a rotation, Simons could be freed up to command the sixth-man role off of Philly’s bench. He’ll likely see more minutes than that of his role with the Celtics (24.5 MPG over 49 games in Boston), improving his fantasy outlook early in his 76ers’ tenure.

Simons will be called on to anchor Philadelphia’s reserve unit, and should see plenty of shot volume coming off the bench. I’d expect him to eclipse 16-point averages off Nurse’s bench, though his assist and rebounding production project to remain largely similar.

He’ll come into the fantasy basketball season with a favorable ADP, making Simons a quality sleeper candidate for lineups in need of guard depth down draft boards. He may not manage the 20-point averages from earlier in his career, but Simons will provide quality depth for a 76ers squad that has suddenly entered the title hunt in the Eastern Conference.

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